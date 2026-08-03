Ariana Grande to quit public eye after world tour, pulls out of west end musical amid body-shaming row

Pop icon Ariana Grande is preparing to withdraw from public life once she wraps her ongoing global concert run, her spokesperson has confirmed. The Grammy-winning artist will bow out of the spotlight after The Eternal Sunshine Tour concludes, choosing to prioritise her wellbeing over constant media attention.

Advertisement

Her representative shared the update with ABC News, revealing that Grande would also be dropping out of a highly anticipated West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's classic musical, "Sunday in the Park with George." The London stage production would have reunited her with Jonathan Bailey, her co-star from the blockbuster "Wicked" films.

Team Cites 'Endless' Scrutiny Behind The Decision "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour," her representative stated on Sunday. The statement noted that the singer intends to finish the tour "on a high note, both healthily and happily," before taking what was described as a “much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances.”

The team attributed the decision to what it called "endless, ongoing public scrutiny" surrounding her visibility. Despite the tough call, the statement emphasised that the tour itself had been a joyful chapter for the singer, adding that she cherishes her fanbase and has treasured every show so far.

Advertisement

Insider Says Grande Remains Supportive Of West End Team A source close to the singer told media publication that Grande is upset about walking away from the Sondheim revival but continues to back the production's creative team wholeheartedly. "She cannot wait to support the brilliant team bringing this project to life," the insider said, signalling that her exit stems from personal circumstances rather than any fallout with the show's makers.

Notably, her representative stopped short of detailing the exact trigger behind the withdrawal, only pointing to the broader pattern of public scrutiny tied to her appearances and visibility.

Body-Shaming Chatter Around 'Petal' Video Grande's physical appearance has repeatedly drawn unwanted commentary and online body-shaming over the past few years. The chatter has resurfaced with fresh intensity following the release of the music video for her new single "Petal," the title track from her latest album.

Advertisement

This isn't the first time the "Wicked" star has confronted such criticism head-on. Her 2024 track "Yes, And?" carried the pointed line, "Don't comment on my body," widely seen as a direct response to years of public commentary on her physique.

Tour Journey And What Comes Next For Grande Grande kicked off The Eternal Sunshine Tour in June in Oakland, California. Following the remaining leg of American shows, she will travel to London, where the tour is set to wrap up on September 1.

The tour represents Grande's first return to live performance after a multi-year stretch focused primarily on acting and studio recordings, most notably her turn as Glinda in the two-part "Wicked" film franchise.

Once the tour ends, Grande's next major project will be on the big screen. She is set to appear in "Focker-in-Law," the newest chapter in the beloved "Meet the Parents" film series, starring alongside Hollywood veterans Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. The film is slated to hit theatres on November 25.d

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.