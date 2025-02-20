Arizona plane collision: Two dead after two single-engine flights collide mid-air near Marana regional airport

Arizona plane collision: Two people have died after two single-engine planes collided mid-air at around 8.25 am loal time on February 19 near the Marana Regional Airport in southern Arizona, according to the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

What Happened in Arizona Planes Collision? Two single-engine planes collided mid-air about 30 miles northwest of the larger Tucson International Airport in the state of Arizona, Bloomberg reported citing details on the FAA website.

While one flight landed safely, the other hit the ground near a runway and caught fire, Bloomberg reported. It added that the Marana Police Department confirmed that two people were killed in the accident.

Details About the Planes that Collided The report added that the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has identified the two flights involved as — a Lancair 360 MK II aircraft and a Cessna 172S aircarft. The Cessna managed to land safely, while the Lancair fell and caught fire, it added.

According to the report, the NTSB will lead the investigation into the cause of the accident and what led up to it.

No ATC Tower at Marana Regional Airport The Bloomberg report added that the Marana Regional Airport, near which the incident occured, lacks an air traffic control (ATC) tower. Construction of one is scheduled in 2027, according to project updates outlined on its website.

Due to the lack of ATC tower, the FAA website refers to it as an “uncontrolled field”, it added.

Donald Trump Continues Firing FAA Workers Unperturbed by a series of plane crashes in the US, President Donald Trump has resumed firing hundreds of FAA workers, upending staff on a busy air travel weekend. The firings have come at a critical time when the US is witnessing a number of high-profile plane crashes.

Just weeks before, an American Airlines passenger collided with a military Black Hawk helicopter in Washington DC, killing all onboard. Days before the Washington DC crash, Donald Trump had already dismissed all members of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee, which oversees airline and airport safety. Earlier in the day, a Delta Airlines plane crashed at Toronto International Airport, ending belly-up on the tarmac, injuring 18 passengers.

