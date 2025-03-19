A significant police presence was observed outside the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters in McLean, Virginia, on Wednesday morning following a barricade incident.

The situation involved an armed individual on CIA property just outside the headquarters. As a result, Dolley Madison Boulevard was closed to traffic in both directions between Georgetown Pike and Savile Lane.

The department posted that its Special Operations Division, which includes the county’s SWAT team, was at the scene in McLean, Virginia. Authorities have shut down Dolley Madison Boulevard in both directions between Georgetown Pike and Savile Lane, police said.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the incident, which was ongoing as of 23.02 IST (1:39 pm GMT).

Washington Post quoted a CIA spokesperson saying additional details will be “made available as appropriate.”

Members of law enforcement respond to reports of an armed individual near the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters on March 19, 2025 in Langley, Virginia. The CIA is reportedly on lockdown as a SWAT team and other agencies respond.

The response included a SWAT team, Arlington County, and Fairfax County officials, along with a bomb squad, although it was unconfirmed if a bomb was present.

CIA has confirmed that there were "threats" at the gate, which is less than 10 miles from Washington, DC, but has yet to provide any further details about the incident.

A law enforcement officer responds to reports of a suspect with a gun and possible shots fired near CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, US, March 19

The incident is currently under investigation, with authorities urging the public to follow police directions in the area.

Fairfax County Police posted on X “Dolley Madison Blvd is shut down in both directions between Georgetown Pk and Savile Ln in McLean for a barricade incident at @CIA HQ. Our Special Operations Division is on scene assisting. Please follow police direction.”

What is a Barricade Incident? A barricade incident refers to a situation where an individual takes a position in a physical location, such as a building or vehicle, that prevents immediate law enforcement access and refuses to comply with police orders to exit.

Also Read | The CIA is about to get a Trump makeover

This scenario often involves a person who may be armed or experiencing a mental health crisis, and it can pose significant risks to both the individual and others nearby, including law enforcement officers and bystanders.

Previous Attacks on CIA Headquarters In 2021, an armed man was wounded in a shooting which involved an FBI agent. A man reportedly came from his vehicle and was immediately apprehended by law enforcement officers, The New York Times reported.