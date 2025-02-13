Armoured Cybertrucks? X user point to govt contract for Elon Musk’s Tesla, netizens say ‘waste DOGE will nix, conflict…’

A Tesla investor on Elon Musk owned social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), has pointed out that the billionaire's auto company has bagged a $400 million government contract for armoured vehicles.

In a post on X, early on February 13, Sawyer Merritt (who claims to be a Tesla investor on his X profile), wrote: “NEWS: The U.S. Government is currently planning to award @Tesla a $400 million contract to buy armored Teslas” (sic)

“The State Department's most recent procurement forecast, updated in December 2024, names Tesla as the recipient of the largest projected contract. The anticipated award date is 9/30/2025, with a 5 year contract length,” Merritt added.

US Govt Contract for Armoured Teslas? As per the download link by the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization on procurements, the “law requires agencies to compile and make available projections of contracting opportunities small and small disadvantaged firms may be able to perform”.

It added in a statement on the website, “This Department-wide forecast of contract opportunities expands upon individual efforts already implemented at Department of State aimed at enhancing competition in contracting. The forecast consolidates anticipated procurements at various State Department acquisition activities.”

Notably, the contract forecasts are updated annually, in the first quarter of the fiscal year. Merritt noted that the Tesla updates were last done in December 2024.

Netizens React with Sarcasm, Ask DOGE to Cut ‘Unnecessary Expense’ Given that Elon Musk, chief of Tesla, SpaceX and X, and head of the Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), claimed that sweeping government cuts reflect the will of the people and are “major government reform” that “people want”, users on social media called for a similar outcome for the reported Cybertruck procurement.

One user said, “This probably is a really good use of govt. funds, but the optics here of Elon basically going into govt and slashing aide to the poorest people in the world and then simultaneously getting a contract for trucks he is having difficulty selling is sh**” (sic)

Another was more sarcastic, “You’d think this is the kinda waste doge would immediately nix right??? Just kidding we’re a banana republic and Elmo bought the presidency” (sic)

One user pointed out the conflict of interest, saying, “See, this is why I’m talking about! Corruption is the *only* thing year will happen with billionaires in government. Elon literally negotiated the government to give him 400 million USD leveraging his position in the government. This is insane!” (sic)

And another noted, “Shouldn’t this be considered conflict of interest as well as insider trading since Elon will likely see a spike in stock prices as a result of this and can push his own product onto the government” (sic)

Others were more harsh in their opinions. One said: “Oh sure, the mfer who is hacking into the government computers with a merry band of incels gets a cool half billion of our tax money for some shit no one needs.” (sic)

“Glad we cut that pesky cancer research or that money to prevent the spread of aids. Crooked mfers.” (sic) said another X user.

There were also the allegations of “President Musk”, with one saying: “Musk made a solid investment in buying a Presidency” (sic) and another adding: “Come on, guys! This is just a coincidence, literally nothing to do with Elon’s recent political influence.”

The memers also joined in… “This should be Hummers because Hummers are awesome. Not these shitty ass wannabe cool trucks.” (sic) Take a look:

