US Army Base Fort Stewart shooting: Five soldiers injured, gunman in custody

Five US soldiers were injured in a shooting incident at Fort Stewart, the largest Army base east of the Mississippi River, on Wednesday morning. The suspected shooter, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken into custody within an hour of the attack, military officials confirmed.

According to a Facebook post from Fort Stewart, the incident occurred around 10:56 am. ET in the area of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. The base was placed under lockdown at approximately 11:04 am., and the suspect was apprehended by 11:35 am.

All five injured soldiers received immediate on-site treatment and were then transported to Winn Army Community Hospital for further care, Fort Stewart stated. Officials added that there is no active threat to the community at this time.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed his condolences on social media, saying he and his family were “saddened by today’s tragedy.” He urged Georgians to keep the victims, their families, and all military personnel in their prayers.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Donald Trump has been briefed and is closely monitoring the situation.

Located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah and 225 miles southeast of Atlanta, Fort Stewart is home to thousands of soldiers from the US Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and plays a critical role in national defense readiness.