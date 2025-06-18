Arnold Schwarzenegger tells immigrants in America to give back or get out: 'When you come to America, you’re a guest'

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California Governor, spoke candidly about immigration during an appearance on The View, drawing a clear line between his support for immigrants and his emphasis on legality and personal responsibility.

“I just think the world of the great history that we have with immigrants in America,” Schwarzenegger said. “But the key thing also is, at the same time, that we've got to do things legal. That is the most important thing.”

He compared immigrants in the US to guests in someone’s home, saying, “When you come to America, you’re a guest, and you have to behave like a guest… keep things clean, make your bed, and do everything that is the right thing to do rather than committing a crime, or being abusive.”

On ICE, National Guard When asked about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Los Angeles and whether he would have deployed the National Guard as governor, Schwarzenegger sidestepped specifics but emphasised community contribution as a key duty of immigrants.

“You have a responsibility as an immigrant to give back to America and to pay back to America,” he said. “Go and do something for your community for no money whatsoever… Give something back—after-school programs, Special Olympics, or whatever it is. Make this a better place.”

View hosts push back Co-hosts on The View challenged Schwarzenegger’s stance, with Whoopi Goldberg noting that “90% of the people who come here are trying to do the right thing.”

Sunny Hostin added, “Immigrants are less likely to commit crimes in this country than actual American-born citizens.”

Calls for bipartisan immigration reform Despite the friction, Schwarzenegger stressed the urgent need for comprehensive immigration reform and urged both major political parties to work together.