‘Arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary’: Trump gives ICE ‘total authorisation’ to protect itself

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) harshly criticised protesters who allegedly threw rocks and bricks at ICE officers, calling them “slimeballs” and demanding their immediate arrest.

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump claimed he witnessed the incident while returning from a visit to flood-affected areas in Texas.

“I am on my way back from Texas, and watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE Officers while they were moving down a roadway in their car and/or official vehicle. Tremendous damage was done to these brand new vehicles. I know for a fact that these Officers are having a hard time with allowing this to happen in that it shows such total disrespect for LAW AND ORDER,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “Therefore, I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, and Border Czar, Tom Homan, to instruct all ICE, Homeland Security, or any other Law Enforcement Officer who is on the receiving end of thrown rocks, bricks, or any other form of assault, to stop their car, and arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary to do so. I am giving Total Authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public. I never want to see a car carrying a Law Enforcement Officer attacked again! AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

California conflict A violent conflict over immigration enforcement broke out on July 10 during a raid at a marijuana farm in Camarillo, California. According to Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott, ten minors were found at the site, and the case is now being investigated for possible child labour violations, USA Today reported.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that 200 undocumented immigrants were arrested during coordinated raids at farms in Camarillo and Carpinteria.

CAMARILLO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: A person reacts to a smoke canister deployed by federal agents blocking protestors during an ICE immigration raid at a nearby cannabis farm on July 10, 2025 near Camarillo, California. Protestors stood off with federal agents for hours outside the farm in the farmworker community in Ventura County. A Los Angeles federal judge is set to rule Friday on a temporary restraining order which would restrict area immigration enforcement operations. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

"During the operation, a violent agitator fired a gun at our brave officers," said Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, as quoted by USA Today. “We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who assaults or doxes federal law enforcement.”

Amid protest, one individual appeared to open fire on approaching federal agents. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the suspected shooter, according to reports.