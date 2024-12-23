Art Evans: Die Hard 2 actor dies at 82; check his most successful movies

Art Evans, known for his role in 'Die Hard 2', passed away at 82 on December 21. His wife confirmed he died peacefully in his sleep.

Art Evans, the actor best known for his role as Leslie Barnes in 'Die Hard 2,' died at the age of 82. A family representative confirmed that Evans died "peacefully in his sleep" on December 21, surrounded by loved ones.

"We are heartbroken to share that Art has passed away. Please respect our privacy at this time. A memorial will be held for friends and family to attend at a later date. Thank you," said his wife, Babe Evans, in a statement, according to reports.

The actor was born on March 27, 1942, in Berkeley, California. His acting journey began at Frank Silvera's Theater of Being, where he starred in The Amen Corner. The production moved to Broadway in 1965, marking the start of his 40-year career.

During his career, Evans earned over 120 acting credits. On the big screen, he appeared in films like 'Christine' (where he played the first victim of the sinister car), 'Fright Night', 'School Daze', 'Tales from the Hood', and 'Metro'.

Here are some of the greatest films featuring Art Evans: The Jerk (1979)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Abyss (1989)

House Party (1990)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three (1974)

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

Art Evans' portrayal of Leslie Barnes, an air traffic control employee who helps Bruce Willis' John McClane stop terrorists, is one of his most memorable roles. In addition to Die Hard 2, Evans earned critical acclaim for his performance as Private James Wilkie in A Soldier's Story (1984), where he starred alongside Denzel Washington and Adolph Caesar.

On television, Art Evans made guest appearances in iconic shows such as MASH*, Hill Street Blues, Monk, The X-Files, Family Matters, and A Different World. In A Different World, he portrayed Mr. Johnson, the father of Ron Johnson (played by Darryl M. Bell). More recently, Evans appeared in Anderson's Cross (2010) and Last Man Standing (2011).