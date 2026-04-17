Artemis II astronaut recalls contradictory ‘infinitesimally small yet powerful feeling' he had at first briefing | Watch

The Artemis II astronauts delivered their first news conference since return to Earth after historic moon flyby. At the press briefing at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Thursday, 16 April, Astronaut Jeremy Hansen described the ‘infinitesimally small yet very powerful feeling' he had onboard Orion spacecraft. The first crewed flight around the Moon in more than a half-century since Apollo 17 was not an easy one.

Jeremy Hansen said, “The sense I had was this sense of fragility and feeling small, infinitesimally small, but yet this very powerful feeling as a human being, like as a group.”

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Toilet issues aboard Orion spacecraft Meanwhile, Commander Reid Wiseman revealed some of the issues the crew faced while using the spacecraft's toilet during the spaceflight. He even reflected on the close bond his fellow mates developed during their spaceflight.

Elaborating on the toilet issue the astronauts encountered while aboard Orion spacecraft, Reid Wiseman said, “I just want to say 100% point blank, that was a wonderful toilet. The toilet worked great. Where we had an issue, and it was, it was an issue, for sure, is that our primary vent line, which takes, you know, when you go to the bathroom, at the end of doing that, you flush the toilet, the toilet flushed just fine, but then when the liquid went out the bottom of the toilet, it got clogged up in our vent line, and our tank can only hold about, you know, maybe, maybe, I'm guessing, like under 10 urination events.”

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He added, “For the first two days of the mission, it was fun to watch that thing get dumped. I mean, that is an interesting thing to see out the window. It's just like a billion little, tiny flexes of ice heading out into deep space.”

Reid Wiseman reflects on 695,081 miles journey Further suggesting that the engineers who made it should feel proud of themselves, he said, "For those great engineers that made that toilet, I don't want them hanging their head low. They should hang it very high."

Reflecting on 695,081 miles journey around the moon with other 3 fellow members, he said, "We launched as friends, and we came back as best friends."

While on Artemis II mission, the Commander yearned for home midway through his flight and said, “You just want to hold your kids and you just want them to know that you’re safe.” Fondly remembering the space missiob, Reid Wiseman, who shares two daughters with late wife Carroll said, “Being 252,000 miles away from home was the most majestic, gorgeous thing that human eyes will ever witness.”

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