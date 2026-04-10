Artemis II splashdown LIVE: NASA astronauts to return to Earth today — Check timing, location and livestreaming link

The historic Artemis II mission is set to conclude on Friday, April 10 (local time), with the return of four astronauts who scripted history by flying around the far side of the Moon and surpassing the farthest distance ever travelled by humans.

After their successful journey around the Moon, the four Artemis II astronauts will attempt a splashdown on Earth — off the coast of San Diego at approximately 8:07 pm (ET) on Friday, April 10 (India time 5:37 am on April 11).

Where will Artemis II splashdown take place?

Artemis II astronauts hit the "halfway" mark between the Moon and the Earth early Friday (IST). They will splash down in the Pacific Ocean around 8:07 pm ET on Friday (5:37 am IST), off the coast of San Diego.

When will NASA livestreaming will start?

NASA will begin livestreaming the Artemis II splashdown broadcast at 6:30 pm (EDT). The splashdown is scheduled for 8:07 pm (ET) and will be livestreamed on YouTube, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Peacock, Netflix, NASA+.

Artemis II is part of the US' Artemis programme which aims to land humans on the South Pole of the lunar surface. NASA has maintained that "the aim is not just to land but stay" on the Moon. While Artemis II is the first crewed test flight of this programme, the first landing attempt will be made with Artemis IV in 2028.

This moon mission is expected to help scientists understand the universe and the solar system, and also act as a stepping stone for the future exploration of our Red Planet — Mars.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Artemis II mission's return to Earth: