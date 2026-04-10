Artemis II splashdown LIVE: NASA astronauts to return to Earth today — Check timing, location and livestreaming link

The historic Artemis II mission is set to conclude on Friday, April 10 (local time), with the return of four astronauts who scripted history by flying around the far side of the Moon and surpassing the farthest distance ever travelled by humans.
After their successful journey around the Moon, the four Artemis II astronauts will attempt a splashdown on Earth — off the coast of San Diego at approximately 8:07 pm (ET) on Friday, April 10 (India time 5:37 am on April 11).
Artemis II astronauts hit the "halfway" mark between the Moon and the Earth early Friday (IST). They will splash down in the Pacific Ocean around 8:07 pm ET on Friday (5:37 am IST), off the coast of San Diego.
NASA will begin livestreaming the Artemis II splashdown broadcast at 6:30 pm (EDT). The splashdown is scheduled for 8:07 pm (ET) and will be livestreamed on YouTube, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Peacock, Netflix, NASA+.
Artemis II is part of the US' Artemis programme which aims to land humans on the South Pole of the lunar surface. NASA has maintained that "the aim is not just to land but stay" on the Moon. While Artemis II is the first crewed test flight of this programme, the first landing attempt will be made with Artemis IV in 2028.
This moon mission is expected to help scientists understand the universe and the solar system, and also act as a stepping stone for the future exploration of our Red Planet — Mars.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Artemis II mission's return to Earth:
Artemis II’s astronauts aim for a splashdown in the Pacific on Friday to close out humanity’s first voyage to the moon in more than half a century. Here's where to watch Artemis II's return to Earth .
Artemis II astronauts have traveled 252,756 miles from Earth, flown around the Moon, and observed the lunar surface like never before. Now, they’re coming home. 🌎 Watch the crew splash down on Friday, April 10, around 8:07pm ET (0007 UTC April 11)
Ahead of the splashdown, the Artemis II crew module will separate from the service module, whose engines have steered them around the Moon and back to Earth.
“This will expose the crew module’s heat shield, which will protect the spacecraft and crew as they make their way back through Earth’s atmosphere and temperatures of up about 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit,” NASA explained.
Once safely through the heat of reentry, the cover that protected the spacecraft’s forward bay will be jettisoned to make way for a series of parachutes to deploy – two drogue parachutes that will slow the capsule down to about 307 miles per hour, followed by three pilot parachutes that will pull out the final three main parachutes.
These will slow Orion down to approximately 17 mph for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, where NASA and U.S. Navy personnel will be waiting for them, concluding the Artemis II mission.
Four astronauts are headed back to Earth. They crossed halfway mark early Friday (April 10).
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in