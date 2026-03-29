Shooting at Arundel Mills Mall after altercation; multiple suspects taken into custody - What we know so far

Police in Anne Arundel County reported responding to a shooting at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday evening, as reported by Baltimore Banner.
The report further stated citing authorities that the incident started with a dispute in the vestibule area near the Burlington Coat Factory.
During the altercation, a gunshot was fired. Officials stated that there is no ongoing threat inside the mall, the report noted.
Several individuals of interest have been taken into custody, and the investigation is still underway, the report noted.
It remains unclear how many people were involved or whether anyone was injured.
(This is a breaking news; check back later for updates)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.