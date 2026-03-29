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Shooting at Arundel Mills Mall after altercation; multiple suspects taken into custody - What we know so far

Police reported no ongoing threat, and several individuals have been detained.

Mausam Jha
Updated29 Mar 2026, 06:01 AM IST
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A shooting occurred at Arundel Mills Mall due to a dispute near the Burlington Coat Factory. (Representative Image)
A shooting occurred at Arundel Mills Mall due to a dispute near the Burlington Coat Factory. (Representative Image)(Pixabay)
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Police in Anne Arundel County reported responding to a shooting at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday evening, as reported by Baltimore Banner.

The report further stated citing authorities that the incident started with a dispute in the vestibule area near the Burlington Coat Factory.

During the altercation, a gunshot was fired. Officials stated that there is no ongoing threat inside the mall, the report noted.

Several individuals of interest have been taken into custody, and the investigation is still underway, the report noted.

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It remains unclear how many people were involved or whether anyone was injured.

(This is a breaking news; check back later for updates)

About the Author

Mausam Jha

Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More

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