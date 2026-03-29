Shooting at Arundel Mills Mall after altercation; multiple suspects taken into custody - What we know so far

Police in Anne Arundel County reported responding to a shooting at Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday evening, as reported by Baltimore Banner.
The report further stated citing authorities that the incident started with a dispute in the vestibule area near the Burlington Coat Factory.
During the altercation, a gunshot was fired. Officials stated that there is no ongoing threat inside the mall, the report noted.
Several individuals of interest have been taken into custody, and the investigation is still underway, the report noted.
It remains unclear how many people were involved or whether anyone was injured.
(This is a breaking news; check back later for updates)