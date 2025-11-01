As Americans await SNAP benefits, Trump heads to Florida for Halloween gala at Mar-a-Lago

After celebrating a Halloween bash at the White House with superhero cosplayers and his own lookalikes, US President Donald Trump is off to Mar-a-Lago for another Halloween party. But for many Americans, the festive cheer has been dampened by the very real fear of losing food stamp benefits.

With the US government shutdown crossing the 30-day mark, assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has dried up, putting a whopping 41.7 million Americans at risk.

In fact, the situation has become so dire that relatively better off Americans reportedly started handing out shelf-stable family food like ramen, macaroni, and canned soups instead of candy to trick-or-treaters this Halloween, anticipating difficult times ahead of SNAP-dependent households.

Used by one in eight low-income Americans, SNAP is a major part of the social safety net in the US and helps many families bring food to the table.

However, Trump seems unwilling to budge: even as two US courts directed the administration to keep funding SNAP despite the shutdown, the US President said, "Our Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available (sic)," before quickly blaming Chuck Schumer and "Radical Democrats" for making Americans go hungry.

The US government shutdown currently hinges on an impasse over healthcare spending: while Republicans want to pass a spending bill at current budget levels, Democrats want additional money included to support healthcare programmes.

Further, despite Trump's allegations that Democrats are squarely to blame for the shutdown, some Republican lawmakers reportedly feel that Trump should come to the negotiating table to end the shutdown that has left millions of poor Americans at risk and many federal workers struggling to make ends meet.

As it stands, 730,000 federal employees in the US are working without pay, while another 670,000 are furloughed without pay, as per data by Washington-based think tank Bipartisan Policy Center.

Although another 830,000 federal employees are still getting paid (due to their offices being self-funded or because there is other money to use), the 1.4 million federal workers who haven't received their salaries are in dire straits and unsure of how long they can hold out, reported The New York Times .

Yet, Trump remains resolute: speaking to reporters on Friday about the shutdown, the US President briefly said, “People don’t get good health care and their premiums go up every single year. So we should change it."

He then quickly pivoted to his plans for the evening, telling the media, “Tonight, we have a big celebration of Halloween, and I’ll see you later.”

FAQs

What are SNAP benefits?

A means by which the US federal government helps Americans buy food if they cannot afford it, SNAP benefits to people average $187 a month, and cost the US government about $8 billion monthly. It serves nearly 42 million Americans across 22 million households.

How does the US govt shutdown affect SNAP?

For SNAP to function effectively, US lawmakers must regularly approve money for the programme through the normal budget process. That, however, is stalled now due to the legislative impasse.

Have SNAP funds run out?

Although the US government shutdown came into effect on 1 October, SNAP continued to function as usual. However, funds are expected to run out on November 1, and Trump has stated clearly that benefits for November, if they are at all disbursed, "will unfortunately be delayed."

What can the government do to fund SNAP?

SNAP has a sizeable contingency fund to cover emergencies or shortfalls, and lawmakers from both sides have urged Trump to use the reserves to fund food stamps for November. However, the Trump administration has thus far refused to dip into the reserves, despite the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) previously saying that it could re-direct the money to prevent benefit cuts.

Has anyone challenged the Trump administration's decision?

Yes, more than two dozen states, along with non-profits and other organizations have sued the Trump administration in a bid to unlock SNAP funds.

What is the status of the case?

On Friday, 31 October, judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island directed the Trump administration to continue funding SNAP, though the specifics of their orders were slightly different. The Trump administration has been asked to respond by Monday, but as it stands, Trump has said that his administration has no legal way to fund the programme.