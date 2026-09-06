As Americans gear up to vote in midterm elections on 3 November, here are answers to some of the most asked questions

Americans are gearing up to cast their votes in the midterm elections, scheduled for 3 November, 2026. Held halfway through a US president's four-year term, midterms are among the most closely watched elections for their potential impact on the US political landscape.

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The midterm elections this year come at a particularly crucial time, as they take place against the backdrop of the Iran war that the United States and Israel launched earlier this year in February. The war, now in its sixth month, has had far-reaching consequences, affecting not only Washington but economies around the world. Despite US President Donald Trump assuring Americans that the country would remain shielded from the war's impact, the US economy is now feeling the effects, with gasoline prices hitting a record high.

But what exactly are the midterms, how do they work, and why are they important? Here’s everything you need to know:

1. What are midterms? According to the US Vote Foundation, midterms are elections conducted halfway through a four-year presidential term.

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2. Why are the midterms held? These elections are held for Congress, which consists of two parts: the House of Representatives and the Senate. The US Congress is responsible for making laws that apply to all the states. According to the BBC, while the House of Representatives decides which laws are voted on, the Senate can block or approve them, confirm appointments made by the US President, and, in rare cases, conduct investigations against him.

Each state has two senators, who have a six-year tenure, whereas Representatives serve for two years and represent smaller districts. While all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for election on 3 November, at least 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be up for election.

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Also Read | Trump White House hit by key departures ahead of midterm battle

3. How important are the midterms? Since the midterms are held halfway through a president's term, they can be seen as a way to evaluate his performance over the last two years. These elections are extremely crucial since they reveal the pulse of American voters and whether or not they have been satisfied with the US President's work and policies. During midterms, the president's party typically loses seats in Congress.

Midterm elections can weaken a president's political standing, as losing seats in Congress can make it more difficult for the president to secure support for their legislative agenda.

4. What effect can the results have? Voters usually want change during the midterms, and therefore, the incumbent president's party usually loses ground in these elections, a scenario that has occurred in 20 of the past 22 midterm elections dating back to 1938.

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If Republicans hang on and win the midterms, President Donald Trump will be able to continue with his policies and plans on issues like immigration crackdown and tariffs. On the contrary, if Democrats take control of either chamber, they will be able to halt the president's agenda by blocking legislation. Additionally, if Democrats win, they will also be in charge of the investigative committees and could launch investigations against Trump.

5. How do the midterms affect the US President? A president's job approval plays a crucial role when Americans cast their votes in midterm general elections for both the House and Senate. While there are wide variations, the overall correlation is clear: The higher his job approval, the fewer losses that his party experiences.

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6. What is Trump's approval rating ahead of midterms? According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in late August, Trump's approval rating stands at 33 per cent, marking the lowest level of his political career. The poll found that dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of the economy and the Iran war was weighing on his approval. It also showed Democrats were more enthusiastic about voting in the November midterms, with 46 per cent of Democrats saying they were highly enthusiastic about voting, compared with 31 per cent of Republicans.

7. Could low turnout among Trump supporters hurt Republicans? According to Brookings.edu, if past elections are any indication, Trump’s strong connection with his supporters could benefit Democrats, as it did during the 2018 midterms. Following Trump’s surprise victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, support for Republican House candidates dropped by more than 11.9 million votes, or 19 per cent, in 2018. One reason was that some Trump supporters did not turn out when he was not on the ballot. In comparison, the combined vote for Democratic House candidates declined by only about 845,000 votes, or less than two per cent, from 2016. The turnout gap helped Democrats gain 41 House seats and reclaim control of the chamber with a 36-seat majority.

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8. Can Trump be removed if Republicans lose? No, a defeat for Republicans in either or both chambers will not result in the removal of the US President. However, if Democrats secure a victory in the House of Representatives, they would have the power to conduct investigations and could potentially begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.