The H-1B visa programme, significant during Trump's presidency, allows US employers to hire foreign workers. Under his administration, approvals fluctuated, peaking in 2019 but dropping to 148,603 in 2021. Admissions increased to 755,000 in 2023, with Indians comprising 72.3 per cent of holders.

The H-1B visa programme has been a significant topic of discussion in the United States, especially during Donald Trump's presidency. As he recently reaffirmed his support for H-1B visas, it's crucial to examine how this programme evolved under his administration.

Understanding H-1B visa programme The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in speciality occupations requiring a high level of skill and at least a bachelor's degree.

The programme aims to assist employers who cannot find qualified American workers for specific roles.

Each fiscal year, the US government caps the number of new H-1B visas at 65,000, with an additional 20,000 available for individuals holding a master’s degree or higher from a US institution.

H-1B visa statistics under Donald Trump During Donald Trump’s last term, the number of H-1B visa approvals fluctuated significantly.

The US government's official records show that the number of H-1B recipients who were admitted into the US rose from 570,368 in the financial year 2018 to 601,594 in the financial year 2019.

However, it dropped to 368,440 in the financial year 2020.

The restrictions imposed by Donald Trump on the recipients of nonimmigrant work visas such as the H-1B expired in March 2021 and were not renewed by the Joe Biden administration.

However, admissions in H-1B status continued to drop to a low of 148,603 in financial year 2021, due in large part to the continuing impact of Covid-19 pandemic, according to US official records.

The number of admissions increased in 2022, to 4.10 lakh and then further to 7.55 lakh in 2023.

In fiscal year 2023, Indians constituted 72.3 per cent of all H-1B visa holders, reflecting a consistent trend of Indian nationals dominating this category.

In contrast, Chinese applicants accounted for only 11.7 per cent of approvals.

Changes in denial rates of H-1B visa The denial rates for H-1B applications also changed during Donald Trump's first term as US president.

The rate increased from 6 per cent in 2016 to 24 per cent in 2018. This spike was attributed to stricter scrutiny and a more challenging application process. The denial rate again reduced to 21 per cent in 2019, 13 per cent in 2020 and 4 per cent in 2021, according to US Department of State data.

However, by 2022, the denial rate had decreased significantly to just 2 per cent, indicating a shift back towards more favourable outcomes for H-1B visa applicants.

Impact on skilled workers The H-1B visa programme has been particularly beneficial for tech companies and other industries reliant on skilled labour.

Many US-based firms have advocated for expanding the H-1B programme to attract talent from around the world, aligning with the views expressed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.