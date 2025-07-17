As Maurene Comey is fired, Trump ally Laura Loomer pulls focus on her husband Lucas Issacharoff — Who is he?

US President Donald Trump's ally Laura Loomer said on Thursday that Lucas Issacharoff, the husband of US prosecutor Maurene Comey, should also be fired. Her statement came as the Justice Department ousted Maurene Comey, the daughter of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey.

Maurene Comey was the lead prosecutor in the sex trafficking and racketeering case against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. She also worked on the cases against Jeffrey Epstein in a sex trafficking case.

"There was no specific reason given for her firing," sources told the Associated Press.

However, the report suggested that Maurene Comey was long seen as a potential target given her father's fraught relationship over the last decade with Trump.

Maurene's father James Comey was fired by US President Donald Trump during his first term in the White House, and he is currently under investigation along with former CIA Director John Brennan.

Why is Lucas Issacharoff in news? Now, Laura Loomer, a Trump ally and internet personality, rejoiced after Maurene's termination and said her husband, who was a ‘Trump hater', should be fired too.

"Maurene Comey’s husband is Lucas Issacharoff. As I previously reported, he works at the current Trump DOJ, despite a long history being a Trump hater," Loomer poste on X.

"He is the Assistant U.S. Attorney in SDNY, working in the Civil Division since 2019. No word yet on whether or not he was also fired today, but he should be!," she added.

Who is Lucas Issacharoff? Lucas Issacharoff is married to Maurene Comey. He is an Assistant US Attorney in the civil rights division. He is a lawyer in the Southern District of New York.

Issacharoff had earlier worked as an intern in the Criminal Appellate Division of the US Department of Justice, according to his profile on LinkedIn.

Issacharoff is an alumni of the Harvard Law School, London School of Economics and Political Science and Princeton University.

It's the latest move by the Justice Department to fire lawyers without explanation, which has raised alarm over a disregard for civil service protections designed to prevent terminations for political reasons, the Associated Press reported.