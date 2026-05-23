As Trump admin continues crackdown on immigrants, suicide cases rise in ICE detention centers: Report

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is once again under scrutiny after reports suggest a concerning rise in suicide cases, self-harm attempts, and emergency mental health incidents among detainees in the centers.

NBC News recently reported that in the last year, over 1,000 emergency requests were made from six immigration detention centers around the country, and one in 28 involved serious incidents of self-harm. While one man swallowed a razor blade, another drank cleaning chemicals, and at least three cut their own wrists.

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The report, citing data from ICE, suggests that such cases are becoming increasingly common as President Donald Trump's administration tries to deport as many immigrants as possible. Additionally, the detainees are being held for a longer period of time and without any possibility of release, a policy that has been challenged and is likely headed to the Supreme Court.

The reported instances of self-harm are likely an undercount. NBC News requested emergency call logs from jurisdictions housing the 16 largest immigration detention centers across the country. In response, six jurisdictions in Washington, California, Georgia, Michigan, and Texas provided detailed emergency call records.

Five suicides reported so far in 2026 The data suggests that at least five deaths by suicide have been reported so far this year in detention centers, making it the highest number of cases in two decades. Over the past four years of the Trump administration, when the government held half as many people, only two suicide cases were reported. Overall, the total number of deaths in custody in 2025 tripled from the previous year, as the number of detainees doubled during Trump's second term in the White House.

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Self-harm cases a sign of something very wrong: Experts Citing Dr. Sanjay Basu, an epidemiologist and physician from the University of California, San Francisco, who has researched ICE deaths, the report suggested that self-harm cases inside a detention facility are a warning sign that something is going "very wrong." Basu added, "If you see a spike, it indicates there is a much larger group of people suffering mental health challenges."

According to experts, such deaths were “highly preventable” if ICE adhered to suicide prevention standards such as early assessments and regular monitoring of suicidal detainees.

DHS's response to the increased suicide cases According to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official, while there are policies in place for detainees who are thought to be suicidal, no new guidance has been put in place on how to handle immigrants who might be at risk of self-harm in light of the recent cases.

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Rejecting the suggestion that there is a spike in death cases inside ICE detention centers, a DHS spokesperson said, "Consistent with data over the last decade, as of April 30, death rates in custody under the Trump administration are 0.009% of the detained population," and added, "As bed space has rapidly expanded, we have maintained a higher standard of care than most prisons that hold U.S. citizens — including providing access to proper medical care. For many illegal aliens, this is the best healthcare they have received in their entire lives.”

Number of detainees goes up, inspections decline For years, immigrant rights groups in the United States have objected to the conditions inside these facilities, which are either too cold, crowded, or sometimes unsanitary. The agency is currently holding roughly 60,000 people, up from roughly 34,000 during former President Joe Biden's administration, and immigrants are staying for an average of 50 days, up from 36 days.

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While the number of ICE detainees has doubled, the frequency of inspections has significantly declined. At least four offices within the DHS are responsible for conducting inspections of ICE facilities, but two of those offices have reportedly been severely reduced in capacity.

Also Read | ICE set to spend $38 billion on 16 warehouses for detention centers

Members of Congress also periodically make unannounced visits to detention centers to tour facilities and speak with detainees as part of oversight efforts aimed at identifying potential concerns. However, during a recent surprise visit to ICE’s Otay Mesa Detention Center, Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., said he was not permitted to speak with detainees.

The report highlights the mental health struggles of detainees, detention conditions, and oversight practices inside ICE facilities, as the number of detainees and reported emergency incidents continues to rise across immigration detention centers in the country.

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Key Takeaways Suicide rates among ICE detainees have reached a two-decade high, with five reported deaths this year.

Inadequate mental health support and prolonged detention periods contribute significantly to the crisis.

Calls for reform are increasing as immigrant rights groups highlight the need for better oversight and care standards.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.