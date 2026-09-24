As Trump meets Xi, Politico, MS NOW, CNN personnel denied entry into White House despite court overturning ban

Politico, MS NOW and CNN reporters were still not allowed to enter the White House on Thursday, as per the latest update by Reuters. Only hours after a judge struck down President Donald Trump's ban on the three news outlets, reporters claimed that their access wasn't restored.

Politico, MS NOW and CNN still denied entry The Politico said that its reporter's credentials were confiscated, as per Reuters.

An MS NOW reporter alleged that she was blocked from entering the White House, while some of CNN's staff were also reportedly denied entry onto the premises.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why were Politico, MS NOW, and CNN denied entry to the White House despite a court ruling? ⌵ Politico, MS NOW, and CNN reporters were denied entry to the White House due to unclear reasons, whether it was a deliberate defiance of the court order or a technical issue with the entry system. 2 What did the federal court rule regarding Trump's media ban? ⌵ The federal court ruled that President Trump's ban on Politico, MS NOW, and CNN was likely unconstitutional and ordered their access to the White House to be restored. 3 What are the implications of the ongoing legal case regarding media access to the White House? ⌵ The legal case will address the balance between the administration's national-security justifications for restricting access and the media organizations' claims of First Amendment violations. 4 How did the Trump administration respond to the court’s order to restore media access? ⌵ The Trump administration has not yet publicly responded to the court's order to restore media access to Politico, MS NOW, and CNN following the ruling. 5 What issues are Trump and Xi Jinping expected to discuss during their meeting? ⌵ Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to discuss various issues including trade irritants, artificial intelligence safeguards, and geopolitical tensions such as the situation in Iran.

Speaking outside the White House, MS NOW's Laura Barrón-López stated it was unclear whether her blocked entry was deliberate defiance of the court order or just a technical glitch in the entry system, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, representatives of the White House have not yet responded to these claims.

What is happening in White House The alleged denial of entry comes on an important day as President Donald Trump is meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Washington, DC. It is dubbed a 'landmark' meeting as Jinping is visiting for the first time in over a decade.

Xi-Trump summit The leaders are expected to tackle issues like trade irritants, artificial intelligence safeguards and the war in Iran, reported AP.

However, Trump-Xi schedule does not include a joint news conference as per latest update.

The Chinese and US leaders are expected to deliver remarks on Thursday morning at the White House and again in the evening as part of a state dinner program.

However, their schedule does not include a news conference, as per AP. It’s unclear whether Trump and Xi will answer questions from either American or Chinese reporters.

The Trump-Xi summit is taking place as US networks are boycotting White House pool coverage in protest of Trump stripping credentials from MS Now, Politico and CNN.

What did the court say Earlier, a federal judge temporarily blocked President Trump’s ban on the three media outlets from the White House. The court ordered early Thursday that their access must be restored.

The temporary restraining order was issued by US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly who is a Trump nominee.

For now, the restraining order will stay in place for two weeks.

The court will schedule an expedited briefing on a motion for a preliminary injunction in that time.