As US-Iran ceasefire deadline nears, Trump demands release of eight women who are allegedly to be executed

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) asked Iranian leaders to release eight women who are reportedly going to be hanged by the Islamic Republic.
In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!"
His remarks came after a message by American pro-Israel activist Eyal Yakoby, which claimed that Tehran was preparing to hang the octet.
According to the New York Post, while the post did not identify the women, it included a photo of Bita Hemmati, a protester arrested during anti-regime demonstrations in January. The Islamic Republic accused Hemmati of multiple crimes, including using weapons and explosives, throwing objects such as concrete blocks, participating in protest gatherings, and disrupting national security, according to the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).
She was arrested alongside her husband and two other men who lived in the same apartment building, with all four sentenced to death for purported crimes against the regime.
The post also featured an image of Diana Taherabadi, 16, and Mahboubeh Shabani, 33, both of whom were arrested in February for their alleged participation in the anti-regime protests. Among others, there was also a picture of Ensieh Nejati, a Kurdish women’s rights activist who was sentenced to death in early 2025.
According to the report, human rights groups have consistently accused Tehran of holding sham trials for those accused of defying the country's regime, with the Islamic Republic handing out brutal punishments over the January protests.
A joint report released by Iran Human Rights and Together Against the Death Penalty estimated that in 2025, the Islamic Republic executed four people every day. Over 1,600 people were reportedly executed last year, an estimate that marked a roughly three-decade high since the end of Iran's war against Iraq in 1989.
Additionally, over 50,000 people were taken into custody during the January demonstrations, according to Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group that relies on a network of sources inside Iran for its reporting.
Trump's remarks come at a volatile time in the ties between the two countries. As a two-week fragile ceasefire is set to expire on Wednesday, the two sides have been unable to reach an agreement for a peace deal, despite holding negotiations for over 21 hours in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. While both sides blamed each other for failing to reach an agreement, they were still open to a second round of talks. However, recently, Iran's state broadcaster stated that the country is not planning to send any delegation for negotiations until the US military removes its blockade from the Strait of Hormuz, which was enforced by the US President a day after the talks failed.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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