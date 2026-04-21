As US-Iran ceasefire deadline nears, Trump demands release of eight women who are allegedly to be executed

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) asked Iranian leaders to release eight women who are reportedly going to be hanged by the Islamic Republic.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!"

His remarks came after a message by American pro-Israel activist Eyal Yakoby, which claimed that Tehran was preparing to hang the octet.

Who are the women who face the death sentence in Iran? According to the New York Post, while the post did not identify the women, it included a photo of Bita Hemmati, a protester arrested during anti-regime demonstrations in January. The Islamic Republic accused Hemmati of multiple crimes, including using weapons and explosives, throwing objects such as concrete blocks, participating in protest gatherings, and disrupting national security, according to the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

She was arrested alongside her husband and two other men who lived in the same apartment building, with all four sentenced to death for purported crimes against the regime.

The post also featured an image of Diana Taherabadi, 16, and Mahboubeh Shabani, 33, both of whom were arrested in February for their alleged participation in the anti-regime protests. Among others, there was also a picture of Ensieh Nejati, a Kurdish women’s rights activist who was sentenced to death in early 2025.

Tehran accused of holding sham trials According to the report, human rights groups have consistently accused Tehran of holding sham trials for those accused of defying the country's regime, with the Islamic Republic handing out brutal punishments over the January protests.

A joint report released by Iran Human Rights and Together Against the Death Penalty estimated that in 2025, the Islamic Republic executed four people every day. Over 1,600 people were reportedly executed last year, an estimate that marked a roughly three-decade high since the end of Iran's war against Iraq in 1989.

Additionally, over 50,000 people were taken into custody during the January demonstrations, according to Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group that relies on a network of sources inside Iran for its reporting.

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