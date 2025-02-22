Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair reportedly sued SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk for sole legal custody of their son. According to PEOPLE Magazine, she filed the petition with the New York Supreme Court on Friday, February 21, seeking the son's custody.

Ashley St. Clair's her representative Brian Glickich told PEOPLE exclusively that she has “filed paternity and custody petitions to protect the best interests of her child.”

"She has made every effort to collaborate with Mr. Musk before taking this step. She has no further comment on the contents of the petitions, which speak for themselves," the representative was quoted as saying.

St. Clair requested the court “issue a summons, warrant or order requiring the Respondent to show cause why the Court should not enter a declaration of paternity, an order of support and such other and further relief as may be appropriate under the circumstances.”

Musk's 13th child Clair, an author, alleged in the petition that Elon Musk is the father of the boy who was born in September 2024 (the exact date has been redacted in the filing).

St. Clair had posted an announcement to X on February 14, saying that she and Musk, 53, have a child (who goes by R.S.C.) together.

Also Read | Elon Musk reacts to Ashley St. Clair claiming to be the mother of his 13th child

Musk met R.S.C. ‘only three times’ In her petition, Ashley St. Clair said Elon Musk was not present at the child's (R.S.C.) birth and "has met him only three times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing," the report added.

According to the magazine, she said Musk met his son on September 21, 2024, and spent two hours with them, and then for one hour the next day. She says the last time Musk saw R.S.C. was November 30, 2024, for only 30 minutes.

A week before that meeting, she claimd that Musk texted her “I want to knock you up again” on November 24, 2024. Three months later, she claims Musk texted her again: “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make," the report added.

Although she stated that Musk is R.S.C's father, she also filed a paternity petition along with the custody petition.

The PEOPLE magazine cited St. Clair as saying that she and Musk began a "romantic relationship in or about May 2023," and the two had intercourse in January 2024, at which time R.S.C. was conceived.

Also Read | Ashley St. Clair demands Musk to acknowledge his 13th child in new statement

Musk 'acknowledged parentage of child' St. Clair reportedly said that Musk "acknowledged parentage of the child in various written correspondences" including a text message exchange after R.S.C.'s birth.