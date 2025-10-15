Ashley Tellis, top US advisor on India, placed on leave by Carnegie Endowment after arrest over classified documents

Ashley Tellis, a senior US scholar on India and adviser to multiple administrations, has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest and charges for allegedly retaining classified national defense documents.

“We are aware of the allegations against Ashley J. Tellis. He is now on administrative leave, including from his role as Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs,” said Katelynn Vogt, Vice President for Communications at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Ashley Tellis' arrest and charges Tellis was arrested over the weekend and formally charged on Monday, according to FBI court documents reviewed on Tuesday. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on charges of unlawful retention of classified material.

“The charges as alleged in this case represent a grave risk to the safety and security of our citizens,” said Lindsey Halligan, US attorney for Virginia’s Eastern District.

The criminal affidavit notes that Tellis entered the State Department on September 25, where he served as an unpaid advisor, and was seen printing from classified documents, including about US military aircraft capabilities.

Professional background Tellis, a naturalized US citizen originally from Mumbai, has advised the US government for over two decades. He was educated at the University of Chicago. He served on the National Security Council under former President George W. Bush and held senior positions as a Pentagon contractor and State Department adviser.

He played a key role in negotiating the Bush-era civil nuclear deal with India, a landmark agreement that strengthened ties between the two countries.

“Tellis has been a prolific writer and adviser on defense and Asia policy. He previously served in the US Foreign Service and as senior adviser to the ambassador at the US Embassy in New Delhi.