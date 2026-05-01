Asian Americans report highest anxiety in US as Trump admin hardens stance on immigration, citizenship: Survey

A new survey showed that Asian Americans in the United States report higher levels of anxiety than any other racial group, Axios reported.

According to the STAATUS Index (Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the US), which was released on Friday (local time), it showed that roughly 44 per cent of Asian Americans feel worried about their lives in the US right now. The Asian American Foundation and NORC at the University of Chicago are behind the findings of the STAATUS Index, the leading national study of Americans' perceptions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs).

Asian Americans anxious in the US? The survey highlights the ongoing anxiety among Asian Americans, six years after the coronavirus pandemic triggered a wave of anti-Asian violence in the US.

Additionally, public attitudes towards Asian Americans are shifting in parallel, the report added.

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What did the survey reveal? Asian Americans are the only racial group in the country where worry outweighs hope, with 40 per cent reporting higher levels of worry, the broad survey of all US adults found. It also revealed that nearly 66 per cent of AAPIs support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, the highest of any racial group, as compared to 48 per cent overall.

Asian Americans are widely seen as successful, placed near the top of the US "social ladder" by the public; however, they report a more fragile lived reality marked by anxiety, discrimination, and policy concerns.

Change in attitude towards Asian Americans The survey also showed hardening attitudes and misconceptions toward Asian Americans among the general public. More than one in five US adults, which accounts for 21 per cent, said that Chinese Americans pose a threat to Washington and society.

Nearly one in four US adults believes Asian Americans are more loyal to another country than to the US, while about half say they are unsure.

Additionally, almost 40 per cent cannot name a famous Asian American, such as pop artist Bruno Mars or former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Anti-Asian hate crimes declined in 2025 While anti-Asian hate crimes saw a decline in 2025, the number was still far higher when compared to pre-pandemic levels. Citing preliminary data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Axios reported that anti-Asian crime incidents saw a fall of 17 per cent from 2024 to 2025, continuing a multi-year decline from the 2021 peak.

Despite the decline, since 2015, anti-Asian hate crimes have seen a surge of roughly 200 per cent, a number that signals a lasting shift rather than a return to baseline.

Norman Chen, CEO of The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), said, "This is a shift from extreme incidents to more systemic pressure," and added that while anti-Asian violence may be declining, anxiety persists, which is fuelled by immigration debates, China tensions, and questions over citizenship.

TAAF data chief Sruthi Chandrasekaran told Axios there are signs of movement: Americans are "persuadable" when given more context, especially on issues like student visas. "That's a sign of hope."

While Asian Americans are gaining visibility in culture and public life, the data show that recognition, safety, and belonging haven't caught up.

Change in administration policies It comes at a time when Washington has hardened its stance on issues like immigration, citizenship, and its relationship with China. The changes came when US President Donald Trump took office for the second time last year and replaced his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, whose stance on immigration was comparatively lenient. Ever since Trump resumed office, his administration has ramped up efforts to keep a check on immigrants, both legal and illegal, with the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ensuring compliance. From Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador in 2025, to ICE detaining a five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos with his father in Minnesota earlier this year.

According to the survey, federal policies on immigration, trade, and visas are consistently shaping how both Asian Americans and the broader public understand the community's place in the country.