After CEO Andy Byron, Astronomer HR head Kristin Cabot resigns amid Coldplay ‘cheating’ scandal

Kristin Cabot has reportedly resigned from her head of HR position at Astronomer in the wake of the Coldplay ‘cheating’ scandal. A representative for Astronomer told TMZ, "Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer -- she’s resigned."

Advertisement

Kristin’s resignation came after her boss Andy Byron quit as Astronomer’s CEO on Saturday.

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted," the company said in a statement on July 20. “The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO,” the statement added.

Coldplay ‘cheating’ scandal They were caught getting way too cozy at a Coldplay concert, sparking an internal investigation into workplace conduct.

The viral moment, which captured global attention, took place during a Coldplay concert in Boston, where Andy Byron was recorded in an intimate embrace with the company’s head of human resources Kristin Cabot.

Advertisement

TMZ accessed an exclusive video from before the infamous moment, showing the two kissing and cuddling as the music played.

Andy’s married to Megan Kerrigan Byron. Megan has since removed his last name from her socials.

Meanwhile, Astronomer board appointed Pete DeJoy as interim chief and initiated a search for a permanent CEO.

Reflecting on the situation, Co-founder and now interim CEO of Astronomer Pete DeJoy described the intense media focus following the Coldplay concert scandal as “unusual and surreal,” signalling his commitment to move the company forward amid the upheaval.

All about Pete DeJoy Pete DeJoy is Astronomer’s co-founder and chief product officer of Astronomer. He co-founded the data company in 2017, becoming its vice president for product in January 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Advertisement

He later became the company’s chief product officer in February 2025.

DeJoy pursued his bachelor's degree in chemistry and physics from Bowdoin College in Maine and later went on to attend a fellowship program of Venture for America.