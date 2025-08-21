At 16, Kairan Quazi leaves SpaceX job; makes next big career move

Kairan Quazi, who had joined Elon Musk's SpaceX as the youngest engineer at the age of 14, is making his next big career move at age 16. Santa Clara University’s youngest-ever graduate is reportedly leaving his job at SpaceX and turning down jobs in AI. Here's where Quazi is going next:

At just 14, Kairan Quazi made history by joining SpaceX’s Starlink division as one of the youngest engineers in the world. After two remarkable years, he chose a new challenge— finance, the Times of India reported.

Now, at only 16, teen prodigy Kairan is entering into the world of Wall Street as a quantitative developer at Citadel Securities in New York City.

As per Business Insider, Quazi, who graduated college and joined SpaceX at age 14, chose finance over AI and big tech offers.

"After two years at SpaceX, I felt ready to take on new challenges and expand my skill set into a different high-performance environment," Quazi told Business Insider in an interview.

"Citadel Securities offered a similarly ambitious culture, but also a completely new domain, which is very exciting for me," the teen prodigy was quoted as saying.

Kairan Quazi, youngest engineer at SpaceX Elon Musk-led SpaceX had hired Kairan Quazi two years ago to join its Starlink engineering team. Kairan Quazi had successfully cleared the company's ‘technically challenging, fun’ interview process ahead of his graduation from Santa Clara University's School of Engineering.

“Next stop: SpaceX! I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability,” he had posted on LinkedIn in 2023.

SpaceX owner Elon Musk weighed in on the buzz around 16-year-old Kairan Quazi, but not in the way many expected. Reacting to the reports of the teen prodigy leaving SpaceX, Musk revealed hearing about Quazi for the first time in a post on X.

Reacting to a report by Fortune, Elon Musk said, “First time I’ve ever heard of him.”

The sister company of billionaire Ken Griffin's hedge fund Citadel, Citadel Securities is one of the world's top high-speed trading firms, handling hundreds of billions worth of stocks, options, currencies, and other assets each day, according to Business Insider.