Subscribe

At least 4 California schools receive bomb threats; Troy High School & 3 other Fullerton campuses on lockdown

The school administration advised parents to follow the school district's evacuation procedures.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated14 Nov 2025, 06:09 AM IST
Advertisement
Representative Image
Representative Image(AP)

At least four schools in Fullerton, California, received bomb threats on Thursday, November 13. The threats reportedly targeted Sunny Hill High School, Fullerton Union High School, Troy High School and Fern Drive Elementary School.

Advertisement

According to media reports, all four campuses have been put on lockdown as the Fullerton police combed through the schools to investigate the separate bomb threats and confirm their validity.

Since the police investigation is still in its initial phase, it is not immediately clear if the threats were credible. There were no reports of any injuries during the investigation.

Fullerton Police were seen on the Fern Drive Elementary campus, along with parents and children, as the school administration advised them to follow the school district's evacuation procedures.

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsAt least 4 California schools receive bomb threats; Troy High School & 3 other Fullerton campuses on lockdown
Read Next Story