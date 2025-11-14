At least 4 California schools receive bomb threats; Troy High School & 3 other Fullerton campuses on lockdown

At least four schools in Fullerton, California, received bomb threats on Thursday, November 13. The threats reportedly targeted Sunny Hill High School, Fullerton Union High School, Troy High School and Fern Drive Elementary School.

According to media reports, all four campuses have been put on lockdown as the Fullerton police combed through the schools to investigate the separate bomb threats and confirm their validity.

Since the police investigation is still in its initial phase, it is not immediately clear if the threats were credible. There were no reports of any injuries during the investigation.