As a winter storm blankets the Atlanta metro area with snow and ice, road conditions have begun to deteriorate, prompting the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to step up its efforts to keep the roads clear. GDOT crews began pretreating major interstates with brine before the snowfall started, but by 8 a.m. on Friday, the focus shifted to plowing the roads, with approximately 100 plows deployed to address the worsening conditions, according to a report in Fox 5.

According to GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale, the storm's impact is intensifying. "This is going to transition back over to ice, as we are told, so a lot of just really slippery, yucky stuff going on our roads," Dale told Fox 5. "Our crews are out there working on it."

The news report stated multiple incidents across the region as drivers struggled with slippery conditions.

The Gwinnett County Police Department has advised residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. "We are urging everyone to stay home if they can," the department said emphasizing that the hazardous conditions are making travel dangerous.

Georgia DOT prepares for winter storm, state of emergency declared The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has taken extensive measures to prepare for the severe winter weather forecasted to affect much of Georgia. On Thursday, crews focused on brining key roadways, including I-20 and I-520, throughout east-central Georgia. The brine, a mixture of salt and water, is designed to prevent ice formation and is expected to remain effective until the storm arrives.

In addition to brining, crews will salt bridges on I-16 and state routes in Milledgeville and Dublin, with ongoing monitoring and adjustments based on evolving weather conditions. To ensure timely treatment, Georgia DOT personnel are working 12-hour shifts around the clock. Drivers are urged to stay at least 100 feet behind brine trucks, which are traveling at 40 mph to apply the treatment.

Georgia DOT's brine operations extend across nearly 20,000 lane miles in north and central Georgia, with special attention given to interstates, state routes, and bridges. Crews continue to prioritize areas most vulnerable to icy conditions, especially those traveled by emergency vehicles.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for North Georgia, Metro Atlanta, and parts of Central Georgia from Friday morning through Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for these regions, forecasting snow, sleet, and ice. Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly, and motorists are advised to limit travel and exercise caution.

Also Read | Rare Dallas Snow, Ice Ground Thousands of Flights Across US