AT&T customer? Deadline to claim data breach settlement up to $7,500 is close — Check if you're eligible, how to claim

United States telecom giant AT&T earlier in September agreed to a $177 million settlement for two data breaches, which means affected customers are eligible for anywhere between $2,500-5,000 as compensation.
Notably, as the court have extended the deadline to claim the settlement payment from November 18 to December 18, here's how to check if you are eligible for the sum, and how to apply for it.
The company faced multiple lawsuits across the US for “repeatedly” failing to protect consumer data, as per an AP report. AT&T informed millions of customers that their personal data, including Social Security numbers and call records, was compromised in two breaches in 2024.
Reports said that the breaches affected over seven million of AT&T customers in 2024, and more than 65 million customers between 2019-2024.
While it denies wrongdoing, in a statement to the media the company said it opted to settle to avoid a long legal battle. “We have agreed to this settlement to avoid the expense and uncertainty of protracted litigation. AT&T remains committed to protecting our customers’ data and ensuring their continued trust in us,” it stated.
Customers in both data breaches are eligible for claims. The court has awarded two settlement classes, based on different cases, which customers can file for separately.
While the combined settlement amount is $177 million for both breaches, a preliminary order in June showed that the first settlement class can claim up to $149 million, while the second settlement class can claim combined $28 million, the AP report added.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.