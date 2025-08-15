AT&T customers may get up to $7,500 in $177m data breach settlement: Eligibility and how to claim your amount

Millions of current and former AT&T customers in the United States could be entitled to compensation of up to $7,500 each, after the telecoms giant agreed to a $177 million settlement linked to two major data breaches, reported Forbes.

According to the publication, a federal judge in Texas has approved two settlement funds totalling $149 million and $28 million, covering separate incidents that exposed sensitive customer data.

The first breach, discovered in March 2024, involved the personal information of 7.6 million current customers and 65 million former account holders being posted on the so-called dark web. The company has since confirmed that the compromise actually occurred in 2019. Data affected included names, contact details, dates of birth, account numbers, passcodes and, in some cases, social security numbers, added the report.

Reportedly, the second incident came to light in July 2024, when AT&T confirmed that a 2022 breach involving third-party platform Snowflake had exposed phone numbers, call records and, in rare cases, cell site identification data.

AT&T denies liability for both breaches, stating that it agreed to the settlement to avoid lengthy and costly legal proceedings.

Who can claim

Two separate claim processes have been set up. “AT&T 1 Settlement Class” applies to those affected by the 2019 breach identified in 2024, while “AT&T 2 Settlement Class” covers individuals impacted by the 2022 incident, according to the report.

The publication noted that eligibility notifications have been sent via email from the addressattsettlement@e.emailksa.com. Claimants can apply for a documented loss payment, up to $5,000 under Settlement 1 or $2,500 under Settlement 2, or a share of the settlement fund. Under Settlement 1, those whose social security numbers were exposed may receive five times more than claimants without such exposure.

How to claim

The report highlights that the claims must be submitted online or by post no later than 18 November 2025. Customers may file for both settlements, but separate claims are required. Proof of being affected, along with evidence of any financial losses, must be provided.

A final court hearing is scheduled for 3 December 2025, with payments expected to begin in early 2026.