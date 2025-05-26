Attempted firebomb attack at US Embassy in Tel Aviv: Dual US-German citizen arrested

Joseph Neumeyer, a 28-year-old dual US and German citizen, was arrested after allegedly attempting to firebomb the US Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, officials announced Sunday. According to federal prosecutors in New York, Neumeyer approached the embassy on May 19 carrying a backpack filled with Molotov cocktails. A confrontation with a security guard ensued, during which Neumeyer dropped his backpack and fled the scene.

Law enforcement officers later apprehended Neumeyer at a nearby hotel just a few blocks from the embassy, as outlined in a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York.

Background and travel history Neumeyer, originally from Colorado, traveled from the US to Canada in early February before arriving in Israel in late April. Prosecutors noted that he had made several threatening social media posts prior to the attempted attack.

“The investigation revealed that Neumeyer carried out this dangerous act amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza,” a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s office said. The Israel-Gaza war has been ongoing for 19 months, intensifying tensions in the region.

Legal proceedings and deportation Israeli authorities deported Neumeyer to New York on Saturday. He appeared before a federal judge in Brooklyn on Sunday, coinciding with the public release of his criminal complaint.

Neumeyer’s court-appointed attorney, Jeff Dahlberg, declined to comment on the matter. The US State Department also did not immediately respond to requests for statements.

Political context This incident comes years after a major US policy shift when, during his first term, former President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a move that sparked widespread Palestinian objections. Trump also relocated the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, underscoring the city’s contested status.