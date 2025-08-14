Attention Air Canada flyers! Flights to get affected as work stoppage by flight attendants may impact 130,000 passengers

Air Canada has confirmed it remains open to negotiations with its flight attendants, even as the airline prepares for potential work stoppages that could disrupt operations across the country.

The Montreal-based carrier has reached a deadlock with the union representing more than 10,500 flight attendants over pay and working conditions, despite eight months of bargaining. Both the airline and the union have filed notices indicating a labour disruption could begin on Saturday.

Air Canada stresses impact on travellers “Abrupt work stoppages at airlines create chaos for travellers,” said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Air Canada’s head of human resources and public affairs, during a press briefing in Toronto on Thursday. “We remain ready to continue discussions.”

The conference was briefly interrupted by flight attendants protesting with placards reading “Unpaid work won’t fly,” claiming their compensation constitutes “poverty wages.”

Flight cancellations and passenger Disruptions Air Canada expects approximately 500 mainline and Air Canada Rouge flights to be cancelled by Friday evening. From 1 AM on Saturday, all flights under the airline’s direct operation will be paused, affecting more than 130,000 passengers. Cargo operations will also see delays. However, regional flights operated by third-party contractors under Air Canada Express will continue as normal.

The airline has stated that affected passengers will be offered full refunds and, where possible, alternative travel arrangements via competitor airlines.

Seeking a resolution, Air Canada has requested the Canadian government to mandate binding arbitration, which could compel flight attendants back to work and deliver a final settlement. Meanwhile, the union, affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), appealed to Prime Minister Mark Carney to respect workers’ rights to freely negotiate their collective agreement.

Labour minister calls for compromise Canada’s Labour Minister, Patty Hajdu, urged both sides to reach a compromise. “Deals made at the bargaining table are the best ones,” she said in a social media statement. “I encouraged both parties to put aside differences and return to negotiations for the sake of travellers.”

Air Canada has proposed increasing total compensation, including benefits and bonuses, by 25 per cent in the first year and 38 per cent over four years, along with pay for certain duties performed on the ground. Currently, flight attendants are only remunerated while the aircraft is in motion, a practice common in the airline industry.

Meloul-Wechsler noted that negotiations began with CUPE demanding pay increases exceeding 100 per cent. The union, however, contends that the airline’s 38 per cent offer translates to just a 17.2 per cent rise over four years and falls short of inflation and industry standards, leaving flight attendants unpaid for significant hours of work.