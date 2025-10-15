PATCO service update: Train services restored hours after 'power issue' impacts morning rush

All Port Authority Transit Corporation (PATCO) trains were successfully restored hours after services were suspended on Wednesday morning due to a “PSE&G power issue” at PATCO's Westmont Substation.

“PATCO train service has been restored as of 10:30 am,” PATCO said in its latest update on its website.

PATCO service update

PATCO train services suspended In an alert posted on the website at 9 am (local time), PATCO said, “At approximately 7:40 am, a power surge from PSE&G caused a failure at PATCO's Westmont Substation, blowing several fuses and impacting our ability to operate trains.”

“PATCO diagnostic crews have identified the issue, and PATCO repair crews along with PSE&G crews are on site to make repairs and replace the fuses needed to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” the statement added.

The statement from PATCO

Meanwhile, officials were quoted by a report as saying that service was suspended as crews were working to restore power "as quickly and safely as possible."

"There is currently no estimated time for restoration of service," it said.

The corporation also apologise for the disruption.

“We sincerely apologise for this disruption and understand how frustrating service interruptions can be. Our teams are working diligently to minimise the impact to riders and, above all, ensure the safety of our passengers and employees,” it said.

PATCO trains' current status: ‘Service restored’ PATCO service has been restored following the earlier PSE&G power issue. “Trains have started running in both directions,” the corporation said.

PATCO said in its latest update that crews have completed repairs at the Westmont power substation, and trains are now moving in both directions.

“Riders may experience minor residual delays as service returns to normal and trains get back in step with the schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement read.

Earlier, around 9 am (local time), PATCO had informed about services suspension:

• “All services remain suspended at this time”

• “There is currently no estimated time for restoration of service”