Attention travellers! Will the US govt shutdown affect your flights, trains as federal services get impacted? Know here

US government shutdown: With the US government completely shut down, all essential services have been halted. For now, the skies are open and planes are flying, but cracks could start to show if the standoff drags on.

Air traffic controllers and TSA officers – classified as “essential” service providers are still on the job – but will not receive their pay until the shutdown ends. However, airline representatives warn that flight systems may “need to slow down, reducing efficiency,” according to Airlines for America, as reported by the BBC.

Amid the first day of the US government shutdown, Vice President JD Vance told Fox News: "If you're flying today... you may not arrive on time. Our military is not getting paid today."

Will the shutdown affect air travel? Although all aviation staff are required to be on duty, past shutdowns have shown that continued standoffs can take a toll.

This year, about a quarter of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s 45,000 employees have already been furloughed, reported The New York Times. As a result, several key services including safety rule-making, performance reviews, and repair work on critical equipment are on pause. Industry groups are warning Congress that even a short shutdown can leave long-lasting cracks in America’s aviation system, mentioned the report.

In 2019, waves of frustrated TSA agents and air traffic controllers called in sick, triggering delays and chaos at major airports. “Past shutdowns have led to staffing shortages and avoidable safety challenges — consequences we cannot afford to repeat," Capt. Jody Reven, head of the Southwest Airlines pilots’ union told NYT.

Why did the US government shutdown? The US government was already on the brink of a shutdown as Donald Trump and the Democrats failed to strike a deal.

Starting Tuesday midnight, the long-looming threat transformed into reality because Congress failed to pass a last-minute funding bill, called a continuing resolution (CR).

A continuing resolution is needed when Congress is unable to complete their spending bills – which provide funding for around 25% of all government operations – on time.

What happens next? Unlike previous shutdowns, Trump has openly signalled that his administration might go further than temporary furloughs and use the closure to permanently shrink the federal workforce.