Jeffrey or Jeff Baena, Hollywood screenwriter, director and husband to Aubrey Plaza, has died by suicide, the LA County Medical Examiner's Office revealed in a report over the weekend, leaving the family devastated. The preliminary investigation report mentioned that 47-year-old Jeff Baena died by hanging inside his Los Feliz property in California on January 3. His body was found by his assistant.

Amid the reports of Jeff Baena's death by hanging, Aubrey Plaza's last Instagram post on her husband has started to gain attention on the social media. In her last post for husband, Aubrey Plaza had called Jeff Baena “darling husband".

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble [devil emoji] excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!!" she wrote in the 2021 post announcing their collaboration on Spin Me Round.

Meanwhile, Jeff Baena's family said it was devastated by the tragedy of the director's passing. In a statement, the family said, "We are devastated by this tragedy. We ask that you respect our privacy as we mourn his passing." Also Read | How Aubrey Plaza eye-rolled her way to Hollywood stardom

Jeffrey Baena collaborated with his wife, Aubrey Plaza, 40, on the 2014 horror film Life After Beth and the 2017 historical comedy The Little Hours. The couple, together since around 2011, married in 2021. Aubrey Plaza's last Instagram post on husband Jeff Baena was also a revelation of Aubrey Plaza's wedding with Jeff Baena.