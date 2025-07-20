Aubrey Plaza leads 'Most Famous Delawarean' poll ahead of former US President Joe Biden

Actress Aubrey Plaza continues to dominate the final round of the ‘Most Famous Delawarean’ poll, according to Delaware Online, with Dave Tiberi and Joe Biden trailing behind in second and third place respectively.

The 41-year-old star of ‘The White Lotus’, ‘Parks and Recreation’, and ‘Megalopolis’ originally started in the No. 3 position but swiftly climbed to the top by the second round. Since then, she has consistently held on to the lead.

“Who will be the 'Most Famous Delawarean'?” posed Delaware Online, as the fifth and final round of voting began.

Who Are The Other Contenders? Dave Tiberi, a former professional boxer from New Castle, currently sits in second place. Tiberi became a local hero after a controversial loss to James 'Lights Out' Toney in Atlantic City more than 30 years ago.

Since then, he has been inducted into the Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame, and in recent years has focused on television appearances and non-profit community work.

In a surprising turn, former US President Joe Biden remains in third place. Despite his long-standing connection to Delaware as a former US Senator and his frequent appearances across the state since leaving the White House nearly six months ago, Biden has been unable to break into the top two.

The current rankings are:

1.] Aubrey Plaza

2.] Dave Tiberi

3.] Joe Biden

Rounding out the top four is Bob Marley, who, although born in Jamaica, spent several years living in Wilmington, Delaware. During his time in the state, he was associated with DuPont and Chrysler.

Plaza previously won the inaugural Most Famous Delawarean title when the poll first launched in 2018.