Auburn University student Weston Higginbotham found dead in Japan after week-long search, mother says

The body of an Auburn University student who went missing during a family trip to Japan has been found in a mountainous area outside Kyoto, bringing a tragic end to a week-long search effort.

James "Weston" Higginbotham, 20, disappeared on May 29 after becoming separated from his parents near Kyoto. His family confirmed on Saturday (June 6) that his body had been located by a volunteer search-and-rescue group.

Family confirms heartbreaking discovery Weston's mother, Nancy Higginbotham, announced the news in a statement shared on Facebook.

"The grief we feel is impossible to put into words," she wrote.

"We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like."

She did not disclose further details about the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Search effort spanned days Weston had been missing since May 29 after he was last seen near Yamashina Station, east of Kyoto.

His disappearance triggered a large-scale search involving Japanese authorities, volunteers and supporters from around the world.

According to his family, they were initially able to track his movements using the Life360 location-sharing app. The app showed him near a river and later boarding a train before his phone location stopped updating.

Police said he was later believed to have entered a mountainous forest area near Yamashina.

Search efforts were complicated by severe weather, including heavy rainfall linked to a typhoon that delayed operations.

Family thanks supporters worldwide In her statement, Nancy Higginbotham expressed gratitude to the many people who helped search for her son and supported the family during the ordeal.

"The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives," she said.

The family thanked people across the United States, Japan and other countries who offered assistance, prayers and encouragement.

"Thank you for your thoughts, prayers and support. We will need them now more than ever. We will always love you, Weston," she wrote.

Disappearance followed family disagreement Earlier in the search, the Higginbotham family said Weston had become separated from them after a disagreement during the trip.

His mother told NBC News that an argument involving artificial intelligence preceded his disappearance.

According to Nancy Higginbotham, she had been using ChatGPT to locate restaurants and tourist attractions while traveling. Weston, a biosystems engineering student at Auburn University, was deeply interested in sustainable design and held strong concerns about society's growing dependence on artificial intelligence.

The family said they feared he may have been emotionally distressed when he walked away.

Last known movements Authorities said Weston left his hotel on May 29 and was later seen near Yamashina Station.

His mother previously said investigators believed he entered a mountainous forest region outside Kyoto that contained water sources but little food.

The rugged terrain and adverse weather conditions made search operations challenging.

Family requests privacy As they mourn the loss of their son, the Higginbotham family has asked for privacy.

"We shared our story here and in the media in the hope of finding Weston," Nancy Higginbotham said.

"We now ask for privacy as we begin to navigate this unimaginable loss."