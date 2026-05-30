AUKUS partners collaborate on autonomous undersea vehicles to counter Indo-Pacific threats

The United States, Britain, and Australia are collectively engineering autonomous underwater vehicles under the umbrella of their tripartite AUKUS security alliance, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told journalists in Singapore on Saturday.

This joint venture falls under the jurisdiction of AUKUS's "Pillar Two" initiative, which focuses on pioneering cutting-edge military capabilities. These areas encompass quantum mechanics, subsurface warfare, hypersonics, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity frameworks.

"The signature project will deliver a suite of highly adaptable multi-mission UUV payloads designed to support undersea operations and maintain our collective advantage in the maritime domain," Hegseth said.

Established by the three allied nations in 2021, the AUKUS coalition serves as a strategic counterweight to Beijing's expanding military footprint across the Indo-Pacific theater.

In response, China has condemned the security alliance as highly destabilizing, cautioning that the agreement risks triggering an escalating arms race throughout the region.

British Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized that deploying these unmanned undersea vessels will significantly bolster the collective capability of all three partners to intercept hostilities, specifically targeting infrastructure vulnerabilities like deep-sea communication cables and energy pipelines.

"This will rapidly give our forces the very most advanced battlefield technologies as together we produce a range of cutting-edge sensors and weapons systems for undersea drones," said Healey.

"For too long in AUKUS, we talked too much and delivered too little," said Healey, who was talking alongside Hegseth and Australia's defence minister on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Hegseth says US seeks ‘stable equilibrium’ with China in Asia Pete Hegseth maintained a measured approach regarding Beijing, acknowledging "rightful alarm" over China's expanding military capabilities while emphasizing that Washington aims for a "stable equilibrium" across Asia.

At the Shangri-La Dialogue, Hegseth’s primary address offered a noticeable shift from the highly aggressive rhetoric he directed at China during the previous year's conference.

In contrast to Beijing, which opted to dispatch a delegation of academic experts and military analysts rather than Defense Minister Dong Jun for a second consecutive year, Hegseth arrived with an extensive American delegation, capitalizing on opportunities for both public debate and confidential diplomatic talks.

"When we look across the region today, there is rightful alarm regarding China's historic military build-up and the expansion of its military activities in the region and beyond," Hegseth said.

The United States is not looking for "needless confrontation in the region," but is instead focused on establishing "a genuinely stable equilibrium (in Asia) that works for Americans as well as our allies," Hegseth said.

That means "a favourable but durable balance of power in which no state, including China, can impose its hegemony and hold the security or prosperity of our nation and our allies in question", he added.

He further noted that Washington intends to maintain "respectful" and "good-faith" diplomatic channels with Beijing.

US President Trump completed a state visit to China earlier this month, highlighting "fantastic" bilateral trade agreements without offering extensive specifics, later hinting that Washington might leverage future military sales to self-governed Taiwan as negotiating capital with Beijing.