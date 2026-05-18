Austin mass shooting: 10 ‘random’ shootings leave 4 injured, cops search for suspect amid lockdown alert

Austin mass shooting: A large part of the southern area of Austin, the capital city of Texas, remains under lockdown after as many as 10 ‘random’ weekend shootings that left four people injured. Two people have been taken into custody and another suspect was being chased, according to the reports.
The city asked the residents to stay inside their homes while the search continued. With two suspects in custody, the order was later lifted, the Austin Police Department said in a post on X.
“Austin Police officers continue to search for suspects located to multiple shootings and have issued a shelter in place in the areas of South Slaughter Ln, East McKinney Falls Pkwy, North Ben White Blvd., and West Escarpment Blvd. Residents in the surrounding area are instructed to stay indoors until further notice,” it said.
The shootings were reported in Ralph Ritchie and Suncrest Road, North FM 973 Road near Suncrest Road and Tower Road, the Presidential Meadows Subdivision, the Greenbury Subdivision, and Stonewater Subdivision.
The shootings occurred Saturday night and Sunday morning, two of them at fire stations, leaving one person with serious injuries and three others with minor ones, Police Chief Lisa Davis said. The police chief also suspected that the suspects appeared to be stealing vehicles as they travelled.
Lisa Davis said, “I want to remind people not to leave your cars unlocked. What we are seeing is these cars are being stolen. Do not leave your keys or key fobs in the vehicle.”
Mayor Kirk Watson said, “We don’t have any specific motive that has been identified. In fact, these actions appear to be random. It appears that as part of this, people are changing vehicles."
Davis said at least four vehicles, including a blue Hyundai Sonata and a gold Hyundai sedan, were used by the suspects.