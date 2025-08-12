Subscribe

Austin Target store parking lot shooting amid back-to-school rush leaves three dead; suspect in custody

A gunman opened fire outside a Target store in Austin, Texas, killing three people before fleeing the scene in stolen cars. Police later arrested the suspect, a 32-year-old with a history of mental health issues. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated12 Aug 2025, 03:26 AM IST
Advertisement
Police block the entrance to a Target after a shooting in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Police block the entrance to a Target after a shooting in Austin, Texas, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)(AP)

A gunman opened fire on Monday (August 11) outside a Target store in Austin, Texas, killing at least three people, police said, AP reported. The suspect has been arrested after a brief pursuit involving stolen vehicles.

Advertisement

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said the suspect stole a car after the shooting and fled the scene. However, he crashed that vehicle and then stole another before being captured in south Austin, where authorities took him into custody. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 32 years old, with a known history of mental health issues.

Three fatalities at Target parking lot

Responding officers discovered three individuals who had been fatally shot in the Target parking lot. Chief Davis expressed condolences, stating, “This is a very sad day for Austin. It’s a very sad day for us all and my condolences go out to the families.” She did not provide further details about the victims.

Advertisement

Additional injuries and emergency response

An Austin-Travis County emergency services spokesperson reported that first responders treated one person for injuries unrelated to the shooting incident.

The shooting occurred amid back-to-school shopping ahead of the new school year.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read | Emory University shooting: Gunman dead after firing multiple rounds
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsAustin Target store parking lot shooting amid back-to-school rush leaves three dead; suspect in custody
Read Next Story