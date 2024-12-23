Australian businessman Anthony Pratt has emerged as one of President-elect Donald Trump’s top five donors, contributing over $15 million to support his upcoming presidency, according to a report from the New York Post.

The majority of Pratt’s donation, $14 million, will be directed to the Make America Great Again, Inc. super PAC, while the remaining $1.1 million will go towards Trump’s inaugural fund, as per the news report.

In a statement, as reported by the news outlet, Pratt reaffirmed his support for Trump, saying, “As I’ve said many times before, President Trump was a great president and will once again be a great president.” He expressed pride in his substantial donation, noting his commitment to supporting Trump not only financially but also through investments in American manufacturing.

“I’ve been proud to support him not only by making this donation, but also by investing billions in well-paying American manufacturing jobs during his first presidency. I will do so again in his upcoming presidency,” Pratt pledged, emphasizing his continued belief in the former president's economic vision for the United States.

Pratt’s significant contribution underscores his ongoing influence and strong support for Trump as the former president prepares for another term in office.

Pratt, 64, has been a significant player in US manufacturing, having built 70 factories across the country, creating approximately 12,000 American jobs. His contribution to American industry has made him the largest Australian employer in the US.

