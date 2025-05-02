Avoid these 21 destinations: US State Department’s travel warnings for Americans

With summer holidays approaching, the United States has issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for as many as 21 countries. Among those listed are Russia, Ukraine, Iran, and Iraq. The US State Department classifies travel advisories into four levels, with ‘Do Not Travel’ being the most severe. While some of these warnings have been in place for several months, others have been introduced more recently.

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions This level applies to generally safe tourist destinations such as Japan, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Travellers are advised to remain alert, although there are no specific threats at present.

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution Travellers should be more vigilant in countries like Saudi Arabia, China, and Spain. While travel remains possible, risks such as crime, civil unrest, or the threat of terrorism warrant increased caution.

Level 3: Reconsider Travel Covering 23 countries—including Chad, Niger, Egypt, Jamaica, and Colombia—this level signals significant threats from crime, unrest, or terrorism, making travel potentially hazardous.

Level 4: Do Not Travel This is the most serious advisory, urging citizens to avoid travel entirely to 21 high-risk countries where extreme danger is present. This may include ongoing armed conflicts, state hostility, or targeted crimes against foreigners. The countries are:

Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Yemen.

In addition, the ‘Do Not Travel’ warning extends to several Mexican states—Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas—primarily due to widespread crime and the risk of kidnapping. The Gaza Strip is also under this advisory amid the ongoing conflict.

The US State Department has also advised travellers to: Register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and to help authorities locate you in case of an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) for regular updates.

Review the Country Security Report for Canada to stay informed about local risks.