Subscribe

Avoid these 21 destinations: US State Department’s travel warnings for Americans

As summer holidays draw near, the United States has reiterated its four-tier travel advisory system, cautioning citizens about the safety of various global destinations.

Kanishka Singharia
Published2 May 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Representative image.

With summer holidays approaching, the United States has issued a ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for as many as 21 countries. Among those listed are Russia, Ukraine, Iran, and Iraq. The US State Department classifies travel advisories into four levels, with ‘Do Not Travel’ being the most severe. While some of these warnings have been in place for several months, others have been introduced more recently.

Advertisement

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

This level applies to generally safe tourist destinations such as Japan, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Travellers are advised to remain alert, although there are no specific threats at present.

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Travellers should be more vigilant in countries like Saudi Arabia, China, and Spain. While travel remains possible, risks such as crime, civil unrest, or the threat of terrorism warrant increased caution.

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Covering 23 countries—including Chad, Niger, Egypt, Jamaica, and Colombia—this level signals significant threats from crime, unrest, or terrorism, making travel potentially hazardous.

Level 4: Do Not Travel

This is the most serious advisory, urging citizens to avoid travel entirely to 21 high-risk countries where extreme danger is present. This may include ongoing armed conflicts, state hostility, or targeted crimes against foreigners. The countries are:

Advertisement

Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Yemen.

In addition, the ‘Do Not Travel’ warning extends to several Mexican states—Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas—primarily due to widespread crime and the risk of kidnapping. The Gaza Strip is also under this advisory amid the ongoing conflict.

The US State Department has also advised travellers to:

Register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and to help authorities locate you in case of an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) for regular updates.

Review the Country Security Report for Canada to stay informed about local risks.

Advertisement

Prepare an emergency contingency plan and consult the Traveller’s Checklist before departure.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsAvoid these 21 destinations: US State Department’s travel warnings for Americans
First Published:2 May 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App