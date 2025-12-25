AWS Christmas outage? Gamers report ART00004 errors on ARC Raiders and Fortnite – what it is and how to fix it

Gamers across multiple platforms experienced major disruptions on Christmas Eve as ARC Raiders and Fortnite went offline, with thousands unable to access game servers. Players on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox reported encountering the ART00004 Network Timeout error, signalling problems connecting to backend services.

According to Downdetector, a monitoring platform for online outages, around 35,000 users in the United States alone reported issues with ARC Raiders. The error, which reads “Retrieving data from backend services timed out – please try again later”, points to server-side overloads as the likely cause. Embark Studios has yet to release an official statement addressing the problem.

How to troubleshoot the ART00004 error Although the error is generally caused by issues on the server, players can attempt a few steps locally to improve their connection:

Check Server Status: Platforms such as Downdetector and the official ARC Raiders Discord or X account (@ARCRaidersGame) provide real-time updates on outages.

Restart Game and Launcher: Close ARC Raiders and the Steam or Epic Games launcher completely, then relaunch to reset connections.

Power-Cycle Your Router: Disconnect your modem or router for 30–60 seconds before reconnecting to clear any temporary cache issues.

Verify Game Files (PC): Steam users can right-click ARC Raiders, navigate to Properties > Installed Files, and select Verify Integrity of Game Files to fix any corrupted data. Switch to Wired Connection: Ethernet connections are more stable than Wi-Fi. Avoid using VPNs, which may interfere with server authentication.

Steam outage adds to festive frustration Earlier in the day, the Steam Store also suffered widespread downtime in the United States, with users encountering a “Bad Gateway” error. The outage was attributed to overloaded Valve servers or problems with content delivery networks (CDNs).

Social media speculation suggested that a disruption to Amazon Web Services (AWS) might be responsible, affecting multiple online services including ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Steam, Rocket League, Epic Games, Embark Studios, and the PlayStation Network.

AWS denies any service disruption AWS quickly dismissed claims of a major outage, stating that all its services were operating normally. The company clarified via its official X account that speculation on social media was inaccurate and stressed that the AWS Health Dashboard is the only reliable source for service status.

