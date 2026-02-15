A-Z names in Epstein files: From Netanyahu, JD Vance to Jay Z, Beyonce, DOJ's letter lists over 300 people — Report

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) formally submitted a report to Congress regarding redactions in the files released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Politico reported on Saturday.
The report was submitted on February 14, 2026, by Attorney General Pamela J. Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
While the contents of the six-page letter were not shared by Reuters, a copy of it was shared by independent US journalist Aaron Parnas.
Mint could not verify the authenticity of the letter or its content.
The DOJ has published nearly 3.5 million documents, many heavily redacted, and more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
The purported letter to Congress outlined why the Department of Justice made redactions to the Epstein files.
It also included a list of all government officials and "politically exposed persons" named or referenced in the released materials.
The purported letter mentioned a general description of the types of redactions made, and an extensive list of high-profile people -- even if they had no interactions with Epstein or his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, but were mentioned in sources such as press clippings, Reuters reported citing Politico.
The letter, sent to the leaders of the Senate and House Judiciary committees, does not state in what context a name appears.
"Names appear in the files released under the Act in a wide variety of contexts. For example, some individuals had extensive direct email contact with Epstein or Maxwell, while other individuals are mentioned only in a portion of a document [including press reporting] that on its face is unrelated to the Epstein and Maxwell matter," the letter shared on social media read.
According to another social media user, "This isn't a "client list" or guilt-by-association proof — it's every name that surfaced across investigations, flight logs, emails, black books, etc."
The purported "list" included more than 300 names.
Here are all the names mentioned in the purported letter to Congress shared by social media users. [Mint could not verify the authenticity of the letter.]
Acosta, Alexander
Adelson, Miriam
Allen, Woody
Allred, Gloria
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Arthur Edward Rory Guinness
Assange, Julian
Audrey, Strauss
Avakian, Stephanie
Babino, Vincent
Baldwin, Alec
Band, Doug
Bannon, Steve
Barak, Ehud
Barr, William
Becerra, Xavier
Belohlavek, Lanna
Berman, Geoffrey
Biden, Ashley
Biden, Hunter
Biden, Jill
Biden, Joe
Birger, Laura
Bistricer, David
Bistricer, Marc
Black, Leon
Blanche, Todd
Blinken, Antony
Boies, David
Bolton, John
Bondi, Pam
Bongino, Dan
Bono
Book, Lauren
Booker, Cory
Bowdich, David
Boyd, Stephen E.
Bradshaw, Ric
Branson, Richard
Brennan, John
Brockman, John
Brunel, Jean Luc
Buckley, Sean
Bull, Gerald
Bush Jr., George
Bush, George W.
Bush, Jeb
Byrne, Patrick
Calk, Stephen
Capone, Russell
Carlson, Tucker
Carper, Tom
Castro, Fidel
Cheney, Dick
Cher
Chomsky, Noam
Clayton, Jay
Clinton, Bill
Clinton, Chelsea
Clinton, Hillary
Clooney, George
Cobain, Kurt
Cohen, Michael
Colleran, Brian
Collins, Linda
Comey, James
Comey, Maureen
Conway, George
Copperfield, David
Cosby, Bill
Daza, Omar
De Niro, Robert
Dershowitz, Alan
Desantis, Ron
Diana, Princess of Wales
Diller, Barry
Donahue, Phil
Donaleski, Rebekah
Dupont, Kathleen
Economou, George
Egauger, Michael
Eisenberg, John
Elizabeth II
Ellison, Keith
Emmanuel, Rahm
Epstein, Jeffrey
Erben, Germann
Feinberg, Stephen
Ferguson, Sarah
Filip, Mark
Flynn, Michael
Foley, Mark
Fortelni, Marius
Friedland, Edward
Frost, Phillip
Garland, Merrick
Gates, Bill
Gates, Melinda
Geithner, Timothy
Giuliani, Rudy
Goldman, Dan
Graham, Lindsey
Haley, Nikki
Harris, Kamala
Harrish, Joshua
Hatch, Orin
Hawk, Rony
Heiss, Howard
Higgins, Tony
Ho, Stanley
Hoffman, Reid
Holder, Eric
Horowitz, Andreesen
Horowitz, Michael
Hosenball, Mark
Hoyer, Steny
Huckabee, Mike
Huckabee, Sarah
Hutner, Florence
Inge Rokke, Kjell
Iveagh, Clare
Jackson, Michael
Jagger, Mick
Jarecki, Henry
Jay Z
Jayapal, Pramila
Jeffries, Hakeem
Joplin, Janis
Kennedy Jr., Robert F.
Kline, Carl
Kushner, Jared
Lefkowitz, Jay
Lew, Jack
Lofgren, Zoe
Lord Robert May
Mace, Nancy
Margolin, James
Massie, Thomas
May, Theresa
Meadows, Mark
Milikowski, Nathan
Moe, Alison
Mook, William
Mulvaney, Mick
Nadler, Jerry
Netanyahu, Benjamin
Obama, Michelle
Oz, Mehmet
Patel, Kash
Pelosi, Nancy
Phelan, John
Podesta, Tony
Pope John Paul II
Presley, Elvis
Prince Philip
Quayle, Dan
Ratner, Brett
Recarey, Joseph
Reynolds, Tom
Rod-Larsen, Terje
Romney, Mitt
Rosenstein, Rod
Roth, John
Rowan, Marc
Ruemmler, Kathy
Sasse, Ben
Schenberg, Janis
Schumer, Amy
Scott, Tim
Sessions, Jeff
Shappert, Gretchen
Snowden, Edward
Spacey, Kevin
Stabenow, Debbie
Starr, Kenneth
Stordalen, Petter
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem
Johnson, Hank
Kasich, John
Kerry, John
Krisher, Barry
Kyl, Jon
Lefroy, Jeremy
Lewinsky, Monica
Lonergan, Jessica
Lutnick, Howard
Mandelson, Peter
Markey, Ed
Maxwell, Ghislaine
McCain, John
Menendez, Robert
Milken, Michael
Monaco, Lisa
Moskowitz, Jared
Murdoch, Rupert
Napolitano, Janet
Newsom, Gavin
Ocasio Cortez, Alexandria
Papapetru, Sophia
Paul, Ron
Pence, Mike
Plaskett, Stacey
Pomerantz, Lara
Pope, Susan
Presley, Lisa Marie
Pritzker, JB
Raskin, Jamie
Readler, Chad
Reiter, Michael
Rice, Susan
Rogers, Matthew
Roos, Nicolas
Ross, Diana
Routch, Timothy
Rubenstein, Howard
Ryan, Paul
Scanlon, Mary Gay
Schiff, Adam
Schumer, Chuck
Sekulow, Jay
Shamir, Yitzhak
Shea, Timothy
Soros, Alex
Spitzer, Eliot
Staley, Jes
Stoltenberg, Jens
Straub, Glenn
Summers, Larry
Jones, Alex
Kendall Rowlands, John
Khanna, Ro
Kudlow, Larry
Lady Victoria Hervey
Leo, Leonard
Lieu, Ted
Lorber, Howard
Lynch, Loretta
Mao, Coreen
Markle, Meghan
Maxwell, Robert
McFarland, Nicole
Milano, Alyssa
Mnuchin, Steve
Monroe, Marilyn
Mueller III, Robert s.
Musk, Elon
Nassar, Larry
Obama, Barack
O'Donnell, Rosie
Parker, Daniel
Pecorino, Joseph
Pestana, Diego
Plourde, Lee
Pompeo, Mike
Power, Samantha
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Pritzker, Thomas
Ratcliffe, John
Reagan, Ronald
Reno, Janet
Richardson, Bill
Rohrbach, Andrew
Rosen, Jeffrey
Rossmiller, Alexander
Rove, Karl
Rubio, Marco
Salinger, Pierre
Scarola, John
Schlaff, Martin
Schwarzman, Stephen
Senatore, Adrienne
Shapiro, Ben
Siad, Daniel
Soros, George
Springsteen, Bruce
Starmer, Keir
Stordalen, Gunhild
Streisand, Barbara
Swalwell, Eric
Sweeney Jr., William
Thiel, Peter
Trump, Ivanka
Vance, JD
Warsh, Kevin
Williams, Damian
Wyden, Ron
Zucker, Jeff
Taylor Green, Marjorie
Thomas-Jacobs, Carol
Trump, Melania
Villafana, Marie
Wexner, Abigail
Wolff, Michael
Yung, Mark
Zuckerberg, Mark
Thatcher, Margaret
Trump, Donald
Tucker, Chris
Walker, Richard
Wexner, Les
Woodward, Stanley
Zampolli, Paolo
The DOJ has not yet confirmed the content of the letter.