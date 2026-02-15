A-Z names in Epstein files: From Netanyahu, JD Vance to Jay Z, Beyonce, DOJ's letter lists over 300 people — Report

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) formally submitted a report to Congress regarding redactions in the files released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Politico reported on Saturday.

The report was submitted on February 14, 2026, by Attorney General Pamela J. Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

While the contents of the six-page letter were not shared by Reuters, a copy of it was shared by independent US journalist Aaron Parnas.

Mint could not verify the authenticity of the letter or its content.

The DOJ has published nearly 3.5 million documents, many heavily redacted, and more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

What does the letter say? The purported letter to Congress outlined why the Department of Justice made redactions to the Epstein files.

It also included a list of all government officials and "politically exposed persons" named or referenced in the released materials.

The purported letter mentioned a general description of the types of redactions made, and an extensive list of high-profile people -- even if they had no interactions with Epstein or his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, but were mentioned in sources such as press clippings, Reuters reported citing Politico.

The letter, sent to the leaders of the Senate and House Judiciary committees, does not state in what context a name appears.

"Names appear in the files released under the Act in a wide variety of contexts. For example, some individuals had extensive direct email contact with Epstein or Maxwell, while other individuals are mentioned only in a portion of a document [including press reporting] that on its face is unrelated to the Epstein and Maxwell matter," the letter shared on social media read.

According to another social media user, "This isn't a "client list" or guilt-by-association proof — it's every name that surfaced across investigations, flight logs, emails, black books, etc."

The purported "list" included more than 300 names.

Who's in Epstein Files? Here are all the names mentioned in the purported letter to Congress shared by social media users. [Mint could not verify the authenticity of the letter.]

Acosta, Alexander

Adelson, Miriam

Allen, Woody

Allred, Gloria

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Arthur Edward Rory Guinness

Assange, Julian

Audrey, Strauss

Avakian, Stephanie

Babino, Vincent

Baldwin, Alec

Band, Doug

Bannon, Steve

Barak, Ehud

Barr, William

Becerra, Xavier

Belohlavek, Lanna

Berman, Geoffrey

Biden, Ashley

Biden, Hunter

Biden, Jill

Biden, Joe

Birger, Laura

Bistricer, David

Bistricer, Marc

Black, Leon

Blanche, Todd

Blinken, Antony

Boies, David

Bolton, John

Bondi, Pam

Bongino, Dan

Bono

Book, Lauren

Booker, Cory

Bowdich, David

Boyd, Stephen E.

Bradshaw, Ric

Branson, Richard

Brennan, John

Brockman, John

Brunel, Jean Luc

Buckley, Sean

Bull, Gerald

Bush Jr., George

Bush, George W.

Bush, Jeb

Byrne, Patrick

Calk, Stephen

Capone, Russell

Carlson, Tucker

Carper, Tom

Castro, Fidel

Cheney, Dick

Cher

Chomsky, Noam

Clayton, Jay

Clinton, Bill

Clinton, Chelsea

Clinton, Hillary

Clooney, George

Cobain, Kurt

Cohen, Michael

Colleran, Brian

Collins, Linda

Comey, James

Comey, Maureen

Conway, George

Copperfield, David

Cosby, Bill

Daza, Omar

De Niro, Robert

Dershowitz, Alan

Desantis, Ron

Diana, Princess of Wales

Diller, Barry

Donahue, Phil

Donaleski, Rebekah

Dupont, Kathleen

Economou, George

Egauger, Michael

Eisenberg, John

Elizabeth II

Ellison, Keith

Emmanuel, Rahm

Epstein, Jeffrey

Erben, Germann

Feinberg, Stephen

Ferguson, Sarah

Filip, Mark

Flynn, Michael

Foley, Mark

Fortelni, Marius

Friedland, Edward

Frost, Phillip

Garland, Merrick

Gates, Bill

Gates, Melinda

Geithner, Timothy

Giuliani, Rudy

Goldman, Dan

Graham, Lindsey

Haley, Nikki

Harris, Kamala

Harrish, Joshua

Hatch, Orin

Hawk, Rony

Heiss, Howard

Higgins, Tony

Ho, Stanley

Hoffman, Reid

Holder, Eric

Horowitz, Andreesen

Horowitz, Michael

Hosenball, Mark

Hoyer, Steny

Huckabee, Mike

Huckabee, Sarah

Hutner, Florence

Inge Rokke, Kjell

Iveagh, Clare

Jackson, Michael

Jagger, Mick

Jarecki, Henry

Jay Z

Jayapal, Pramila

Jeffries, Hakeem

Joplin, Janis

Kennedy Jr., Robert F.

Kline, Carl

Kushner, Jared

Lefkowitz, Jay

Lew, Jack

Lofgren, Zoe

Lord Robert May

Mace, Nancy

Margolin, James

Massie, Thomas

May, Theresa

Meadows, Mark

Milikowski, Nathan

Moe, Alison

Mook, William

Mulvaney, Mick

Nadler, Jerry

Netanyahu, Benjamin

Obama, Michelle

Oz, Mehmet

Patel, Kash

Pelosi, Nancy

Phelan, John

Podesta, Tony

Pope John Paul II

Presley, Elvis

Prince Philip

Quayle, Dan

Ratner, Brett

Recarey, Joseph

Reynolds, Tom

Rod-Larsen, Terje

Romney, Mitt

Rosenstein, Rod

Roth, John

Rowan, Marc

Ruemmler, Kathy

Sasse, Ben

Schenberg, Janis

Schumer, Amy

Scott, Tim

Sessions, Jeff

Shappert, Gretchen

Snowden, Edward

Spacey, Kevin

Stabenow, Debbie

Starr, Kenneth

Stordalen, Petter

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem

Johnson, Hank

Kasich, John

Kerry, John

Krisher, Barry

Kyl, Jon

Lefroy, Jeremy

Lewinsky, Monica

Lonergan, Jessica

Lutnick, Howard

Mandelson, Peter

Markey, Ed

Maxwell, Ghislaine

McCain, John

Menendez, Robert

Milken, Michael

Monaco, Lisa

Moskowitz, Jared

Murdoch, Rupert

Napolitano, Janet

Newsom, Gavin

Ocasio Cortez, Alexandria

Papapetru, Sophia

Paul, Ron

Pence, Mike

Plaskett, Stacey

Pomerantz, Lara

Pope, Susan

Presley, Lisa Marie

Pritzker, JB

Raskin, Jamie

Readler, Chad

Reiter, Michael

Rice, Susan

Rogers, Matthew

Roos, Nicolas

Ross, Diana

Routch, Timothy

Rubenstein, Howard

Ryan, Paul

Scanlon, Mary Gay

Schiff, Adam

Schumer, Chuck

Sekulow, Jay

Shamir, Yitzhak

Shea, Timothy

Soros, Alex

Spitzer, Eliot

Staley, Jes

Stoltenberg, Jens

Straub, Glenn

Summers, Larry

Jones, Alex

Kendall Rowlands, John

Khanna, Ro

Kudlow, Larry

Lady Victoria Hervey

Leo, Leonard

Lieu, Ted

Lorber, Howard

Lynch, Loretta

Mao, Coreen

Markle, Meghan

Maxwell, Robert

McFarland, Nicole

Milano, Alyssa

Mnuchin, Steve

Monroe, Marilyn

Mueller III, Robert s.

Musk, Elon

Nassar, Larry

Obama, Barack

O'Donnell, Rosie

Parker, Daniel

Pecorino, Joseph

Pestana, Diego

Plourde, Lee

Pompeo, Mike

Power, Samantha

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Pritzker, Thomas

Ratcliffe, John

Reagan, Ronald

Reno, Janet

Richardson, Bill

Rohrbach, Andrew

Rosen, Jeffrey

Rossmiller, Alexander

Rove, Karl

Rubio, Marco

Salinger, Pierre

Scarola, John

Schlaff, Martin

Schwarzman, Stephen

Senatore, Adrienne

Shapiro, Ben

Siad, Daniel

Soros, George

Springsteen, Bruce

Starmer, Keir

Stordalen, Gunhild

Streisand, Barbara

Swalwell, Eric

Sweeney Jr., William

Thiel, Peter

Trump, Ivanka

Vance, JD

Warsh, Kevin

Williams, Damian

Wyden, Ron

Zucker, Jeff

Taylor Green, Marjorie

Thomas-Jacobs, Carol

Trump, Melania

Villafana, Marie

Wexner, Abigail

Wolff, Michael

Yung, Mark

Zuckerberg, Mark

Thatcher, Margaret

Trump, Donald

Tucker, Chris

Walker, Richard

Wexner, Les

Woodward, Stanley

Zampolli, Paolo