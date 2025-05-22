Baby oil, guns, drugs, high heels, lipstick messages & pole dancer pumps: What feds found in Diddy’s Miami mansion raid

Federal agents uncovered alarming weapons during their March 2024 raid on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Star Island mansion in Miami. On Tuesday (May 21), Homeland Security Special Agent Gerard Gannon walked jurors through the damning photo evidence at the Courthouse in Manhattan.

One image showed the upper part of an AR-15-style rifle outfitted with a red dot sight — a tool designed for quicker target acquisition, According to a report on DailyMail.co.uk. Gannon confirmed that the weapon had its serial numbers removed, making it “difficult or impossible” to trace.

In a dramatic courtroom moment, Gannon cut open an evidence bag and held the AR-15 component up for the jury. “The gun had been rendered safe,” he assured them, as jurors strained to get a closer look.

‘Freak Off’ kits: Baby oil, rubber ducks Perhaps even more bizarre were the contents of three plastic storage bins found in the home — packed with at least 26 bottles of Johnson’s Baby Oil, 16 bottles of Astroglide, and two rubber ducks.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs famously loved to use the liquids during ‘freak off’ sex parties, it was reported.

Escort Sharay Hayes, who goes by The Punisher, as per the news report, testified that he was hired to “oil up” Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and alleged victim Cassie Ventura in Manhattan hotels. “Diddy would watch while wearing a face-covering veil,” Hayes reportedly told the court, describing it as similar to “what conservative Muslim women wear” to hide his identity.

Lipstick messages and disturbing bathroom decor Images from the opulent gold-and-marble bathroom revealed a vanity mirror covered in scrawled messages written in lipstick and makeup.

One message, according to the news outlet, read: “What do you WANT?” Another cryptically stated “Onward motion.” Among the other writings were fan-like notes: “You a legend and quite stn Team Puffy” and “Love you love Diddy.”

As per the report, the mirror sat atop a messy vanity cluttered with mouthwash and skincare products.

Designer heels, bikinis, and drug troves Multiple boxes of towering high heels — often worn by pole dancers — and a lime-colored one-piece bikini were found in a bedroom.

Even more concerning was the collection of illegal and prescription drugs seized from the property. Testing confirmed the presence of:

Magic mushrooms (“golden teachers”), Ketamine, Cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy), Crystal meth, Alprazolam (the active ingredient in Xanax).

Agents also found a luxury erectile dysfunction supplement called Vital Honey, containing tadalifil — the same active ingredient as Cialis, a more powerful alternative to Viagra.

Nitrous oxide, marijuana suitcase, and hair dye Photos presented to the court revealed a box of nitrous oxide — commonly abused as a party drug — and a bright green suitcase labeled “Diddy” allegedly used to transport marijuana.

As stated in the news report, the raid also exposed one of Diddy’s beauty secrets: boxes of Just For Men black hair dye were stacked in his closet. In contrast, courtroom sketches now show the embattled rapper with a fully gray head of hair.

Defense: No trafficking Diddy remains in federal custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. He denies sex trafficking accusations involving Cassie Ventura and a second unnamed woman, as well as racketeering charges.

Diddy’s lawyers admitted to domestic abuse, referencing the infamous 2016 surveillance footage showing him beating Cassie in a hotel hallway. However, they argue his sexual activities were consensual.

Combs has a vibrant and unusual sex life, his lawyers told the court, as reported, but he never trafficked anyone.

