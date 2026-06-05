Bad Boys actress Theresa Randle accused by ex of breaking into home, threatening him

Actress Theresa Randle, known for her roles in the Bad Boys franchise and Malcolm X, is facing fresh legal challenges after her former partner sought a restraining order against her, alleging repeated incidents of harassment and threatening behaviour.

According to TMZ, Randle's ex-boyfriend, Dario Pallini, recently filed a petition in court claiming the actress has continued to harass him since the end of their relationship in 2024.

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Ex Claims Actress Entered His Home In the court filing obtained by TMZ, Pallini alleged that on 1 June he returned home to find the 61-year-old actress inside his residence.

According to the petition, he found Randle "sitting in my closet with my dog" and "smoking crack." Pallini claimed she appeared surprised to see him and allegedly told him “that she thought I was in jail.”

He further alleged that when he asked her to leave, she "began saying things that didn't make sense" and told him, "'she doesn't bow down to no man, you Aryan piece of s***.'"

Alleged Assault Detailed In Filing Pallini claimed the situation escalated after he threatened to contact the police.

According to the petition, Randle allegedly threw a can of vegetables at him, striking him in the head. He said he subsequently called law enforcement officers, who made her leave the property.

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Despite that, Pallini stated in the filing that he remains concerned she could return and attempt to enter his home again.

Second Incident Allegedly Took Place In May The petition also describes another alleged incident that Pallini said occurred on 18 May.

According to his account, he woke up to find Randle inside his apartment. He claimed he could "tell she was high because she started to clean my house and telling me that I owe her."

Pallini further alleged that Randle threatened to shoot him before grabbing a pole attached to his medical bed and swinging it toward him.

He claimed the pole struck his shoulder before he managed to take it away from her. According to the filing, Randle was arrested following the incident.

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Ex Says Actress 'Needs Help' In his petition, Pallini urged the court to intervene, writing, "She is addicted to drugs and needs help."

A judge has since granted a temporary restraining order, with a hearing in the matter scheduled for 23 June.

Previous Arrests Mentioned The latest allegations come after earlier legal issues involving the actress.

TMZ previously reported that Randle was booked on a felony corporal injury charge on 1 March. However, that case was later dropped.

The actress was also arrested in October 2024 on assault-related charges. Prosecutors ultimately declined to move forward with the case, and charges were not pursued.

The allegations contained in Pallini's petition have been presented in court filings. Randle has not publicly responded to the latest claims at the time of writing, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.