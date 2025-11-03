'Bad Democrat' vs 'Communist': Trump prefers Andrew Cuomo as New York mayor over Zohran Mamdani

Donald Trump declared if he was to choose between Zohran Mamdani and his main rival Andrew Cuomo as the mayor of New York, he would prefer a “bad Democrat” over a “Communist.”

Advertisement

"Because if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there. So I don’t know that he’s won, and I’m not a fan of Cuomo one way or another, but if it’s gonna be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I’m gonna pick the bad Democrat all the time, to be honest with you." Trump said in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday.

The POTUS further stated that it would be difficult for him to “give a lot of money” to New York because he feels the funds would be ‘wasted’ if Mamdani is elected the mayor.

Also Read | Foreign donation storm rocks Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral campaign

According to a report by BBC, opinion polls indicated that Zohran Mamdani is ahead of his main rival, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on the eve of 4 November polls.

Advertisement

How Mamdani reacted to Trump's comments? Zohran Mamdani took a swipe at Cuomo after Trump's remarks. Mamdani posted an image stating, “Trump Endorses Andrew Cuomo." He mentioned, "Congratulations, Andrew Cuomo. I know how hard you worked for this.”

New York City mayoral polls The New York City mayoral election is set to take place on Tuesday, 4 November. The contest to lead the US's largest city and Trump's hometown includes Democratic state legislator Zohran Mamdani, independent candidate and former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

According to a report by the Associated Press, over 735,000 early votes have already been cast — the highest number ever in a New York City mayoral election.

The figure even surpasses 2021’s early in-person turnout, which was the first mayoral race in New York City with early voting.

Advertisement

Who is Zohran Mamdani? If elected, Zohran Mamdani – aged 34 years old – would be New York city's first Muslim mayor.

A self-described democratic socialist from a prominent family, Mamdani, was born in Uganda to Indian parents and has lived in the United States since age seven, becoming a naturalised citizen in 2018.