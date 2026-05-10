Bahamas alcohol ban May 12: Why is liquor banned at Royal Caribbean's CocoCay on Election Day?

Cruise passengers heading to the Bahamas on 12 May 2025 face a temporary ban on alcohol sales ashore, including at private island destinations such as Royal Caribbean's CocoCay, as the island nation holds its general election.

What Is the Bahamas Alcohol Ban on Election Day? Bahamian law mandates the suspension of all alcohol sales and distribution during national elections. This year's general election, scheduled for 12 May, will trigger a ban running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, halting the purchase and service of alcoholic beverages across the entire country. The restriction is a longstanding feature of the country's electoral legislation, designed to preserve public order during voting hours.

The prohibition is nationwide in scope, covering not only commercial establishments in Nassau and Grand Bahama but also the privately operated island resorts used by major cruise lines.

Which Royal Caribbean Ships Are Affected by Bahamas Alcohol Ban? Three Royal Caribbean vessels, Wonder of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas, are scheduled to dock in the Bahamas on election day. Passengers aboard those ships will not be able to purchase alcoholic drinks at onshore venues during the restricted hours, though alcohol will remain available for purchase on the ships themselves while they are in port.

Royal Caribbean confirmed its position in a statement: "Royal Caribbean is respecting and complying with all local laws and regulations, as we do with every destination we visit."

A letter issued to guests made the situation clear: "There is a public notice issued by the Ministry of National Security in The Bahamas that prohibits the distribution of alcohol during national elections. We've explored whether any exceptions could be made; however, this restriction applies nationwide throughout The Bahamas."

Why Is CocoCay Included in the Bahamas Alcohol Ban? CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island destination, is subject to the same Bahamian law as any other location within the country's territory. The island, which reopened in 2019 following a USD 250 million renovation, is described by Royal Caribbean as "the No. 1 highest-rated destination" across the 250 ports its ships visit. Despite that status, no legal exemptions apply.

Guests visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club Paradise Island on 12 May will still have access to the waterpark, beach and food offerings. Royal Caribbean has confirmed that those who purchased a day pass inclusive of an unlimited drinks package for that date will receive a 50% refund in the form of onboard credit. Passengers can also visit the ship's shore excursions desk or the cruise line's website to arrange alternative activities.

Which Other Cruise Lines Are Affected by Bahamas Alcohol Ban? Royal Caribbean is not the only operator with a private island in the Bahamas. Norwegian Cruise Line operates Great Stirrup Cay, Carnival Cruise Line has Celebration Key, and MSC Cruises runs Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. Disney Cruise Line maintains two destinations in the country, Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. All are subject to the same national legislation.

Additionally, MSC Seaside and Caribbean Princess are both scheduled to call at Nassau on 12 May. Some cruise lines are reported to be adjusting their itineraries to avoid Bahamian ports on election day altogether.