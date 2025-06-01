Baldwin Park police officer killed in shootout with murder suspect in California; another cop injured

California: A shootout with a suspected murderer left one Baldwin Park police officer dead and another cop injured on Saturday evening (local time), according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Following the encounter with the murder suspect, one officer was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter, while the second one was transported by ambulance, firefighters said. Both were taken to LA General Hospital, where one officer succumbed to his injuries, reported CBS News.

The suspect was wounded, and has been taken into custody.

Police officers ‘met by gunfire’ Speaking at a press conference just after midnight, officials said officers had responded around 7:12 p.m. to reports of gunfire and a person lying on the ground at a home in the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said the officers were “met by gunfire” when they arrived, as per local US media reports.

Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez during the press conference, said that the fallen officer had answered a call of duty to protect the residents in the area. “He and his other officer responded and as is customary with any police officer, or any sheriff's deputy, they always respond and go into the fire,” said Chief Lopez.

“That's what he did tonight. Tragically, he lost his life,” Lopez added.

Suspect shot by police The Sheriff said that the suspect had been taken into custody, though he did not provide details on where they were located. He said that the suspect was shot by police during the incident and taken to a hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition at the latest.