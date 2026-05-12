Baltimore bridge collapse: US DOJ charges ship operators with misconduct, obstruction

In a major setback to the ship operators of the Baltimore bridge collapse, which occurred more than two years ago, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday announced 18 charges against them, NBC News reported.
International companies like Synergy Marine Pte Ltd and Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd, along with ship technical superintendent Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, were charged by the federal prosecutors for conspiracy, willfully failing to inform the US Coast Guard of a known hazardous condition, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and false statements.
At least six people were killed after the 100,000-plus-tonne cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The accident also cut off traffic to one of the US's largest shipping ports, CNN reported, citing officials, who added that it will cost billions to rebuild the bridge.
Additionally, Syngery Marine Pte Ltd and Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd were also charged with misdemeanour violations under the Clean Water Act, Oil Pollution Act, and Refuse Act, the DOJ said. These charges are related to the release of pollutants into Maryland's Patapsco River, including the shipping containers, their contents, oil, and the bridge itself.
US Attorney Kelly O. Hayes for the District of Maryland at a press conference in Baltimore today said, "The government’s investigation also found that Synergy employees, including its shore-side technical managers, fabricated and directed the fabrication of safety inspections and certifications related to vessel systems." She added that investigators believe that Nair, who is a 47-year-old Indian national, is in India.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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