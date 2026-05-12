Baltimore bridge collapse: US DOJ charges ship operators with misconduct, obstruction

In a major setback to the ship operators of the Baltimore bridge collapse, which occurred more than two years ago, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday announced 18 charges against them, NBC News reported.
International companies like Synergy Marine Pte Ltd and Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd, along with ship technical superintendent Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, were charged by the federal prosecutors for conspiracy, willfully failing to inform the US Coast Guard of a known hazardous condition, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and false statements.
At least six people were killed after the 100,000-plus-tonne cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The accident also cut off traffic to one of the US's largest shipping ports, CNN reported, citing officials, who added that it will cost billions to rebuild the bridge.
Additionally, Syngery Marine Pte Ltd and Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd were also charged with misdemeanour violations under the Clean Water Act, Oil Pollution Act, and Refuse Act, the DOJ said. These charges are related to the release of pollutants into Maryland's Patapsco River, including the shipping containers, their contents, oil, and the bridge itself.
US Attorney Kelly O. Hayes for the District of Maryland at a press conference in Baltimore today said, "The government’s investigation also found that Synergy employees, including its shore-side technical managers, fabricated and directed the fabrication of safety inspections and certifications related to vessel systems." She added that investigators believe that Nair, who is a 47-year-old Indian national, is in India.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.