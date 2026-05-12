Subscribe

Baltimore bridge collapse: US DOJ charges ship operators with misconduct, obstruction

In a major setback for the operators involved in the Baltimore bridge collapse more than two years ago, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday announced 18 charges against them.

Swati Gandhi
Published12 May 2026, 07:59 PM IST
Baltimore Bridge Collapse: A drone view of the Dali cargo vessel, which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Baltimore Bridge Collapse: A drone view of the Dali cargo vessel, which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse, in Baltimore, Maryland.(via REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

In a major setback to the ship operators of the Baltimore bridge collapse, which occurred more than two years ago, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday announced 18 charges against them, NBC News reported.

International companies like Synergy Marine Pte Ltd and Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd, along with ship technical superintendent Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, were charged by the federal prosecutors for conspiracy, willfully failing to inform the US Coast Guard of a known hazardous condition, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and false statements.

Advertisement

At least six people were killed after the 100,000-plus-tonne cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The accident also cut off traffic to one of the US's largest shipping ports, CNN reported, citing officials, who added that it will cost billions to rebuild the bridge.

Additionally, Syngery Marine Pte Ltd and Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd were also charged with misdemeanour violations under the Clean Water Act, Oil Pollution Act, and Refuse Act, the DOJ said. These charges are related to the release of pollutants into Maryland's Patapsco River, including the shipping containers, their contents, oil, and the bridge itself.

US Attorney Kelly O. Hayes for the District of Maryland at a press conference in Baltimore today said, "The government’s investigation also found that Synergy employees, including its shore-side technical managers, fabricated and directed the fabrication of safety inspections and certifications related to vessel systems." She added that investigators believe that Nair, who is a 47-year-old Indian national, is in India.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

United States
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsUs NewsBaltimore bridge collapse: US DOJ charges ship operators with misconduct, obstruction
Read Next Story