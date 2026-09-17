Shooting in Baltimore involves multiple victims, say police

A mass shooting reportedly took place in Baltimore, Maryland, late Wednesday (September 16). The Baltimore Police Department said in a post on X that the incident took place in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street.They said Fayette and Caroline Streets were blocked off.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley was quoted by local report a three-year-old is among seven victims of a shooting in East Baltimore.
The Paltimore Police said, “The Baltimore Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street. Both Fayette and Caroline Streets are blocked off. More information to follow when it becomes available.”
According to preliminary information, Southern district officers responded after 9 pm. Wednesday to the 1400 block of E Fayette Street for reports of gunshots.
Police Commissioner Richard Worley said that all of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they were still looking for the suspect or suspects, the Banner reported.
Baltimore Police officers responded shortly after 9 pm to a report of multiple people shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street, department spokesperson Vernon Davis said in an email. The shooting occurred just blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital, the report added.