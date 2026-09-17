Shooting in Baltimore involves multiple victims, say police

A mass shooting reportedly took place in Baltimore, Maryland, late Wednesday (September 16). The Baltimore Police Department said in a post on X that the incident took place in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street.They said Fayette and Caroline Streets were blocked off.

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Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley was quoted by local report a three-year-old is among seven victims of a shooting in East Baltimore.

The Paltimore Police said, “The Baltimore Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street. Both Fayette and Caroline Streets are blocked off. More information to follow when it becomes available.”

According to preliminary information, Southern district officers responded after 9 pm. Wednesday to the 1400 block of E Fayette Street for reports of gunshots.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said that all of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they were still looking for the suspect or suspects, the Banner reported.

Baltimore Police officers responded shortly after 9 pm to a report of multiple people shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street, department spokesperson Vernon Davis said in an email. The shooting occurred just blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital, the report added.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in